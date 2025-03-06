Crystal Palace have made a contract offer to Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel and are progressing in talks to sign the 27-year-old this summer, according to AfricaFoot.

The Nigeria international looks set to leave Turkey at the end of the season after talks over a new deal broke down and could make his return to England with the Eagles.

Oliver Glasner’s side have reportedly proposed a four-year contract and are optimistic about getting the agreement over the line, with the player himself keen on a move to Selhurst Park.

While negotiations are still in the early stages, Palace are said to be willing to offer Osayi-Samuel a salary increase, with a proposal of €4.5m (£3.8m) per year on the table.

Crystal Palace Keen on Osayi-Samuel

Contract offer already on the table

Osayi-Samuel, who joined Fenerbahce from QPR in January 2021, has struggled for regular minutes under Jose Mourinho this season, making just 10 starts in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 27-year-old, praised as 'explosive', has been a regular in the Europa League, though, starting seven of Fenerbahce’s eight games and helping the Yellow Canaries reach the Round of 16.

He spent his entire career in England before moving to Turkey four years ago and has amassed nearly 200 senior appearances for Blackpool and QPR.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osayi-Samuel has played 109 games in the Championship, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists.

Palace are likely to seek reinforcements at right-back this summer, with veterans Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward out of contract at the end of the season.

While Clyne has been a squad player for Glasner this term, making 16 appearances, Ward has featured just once and is currently sidelined with a calf injury.

Palace sit 12th in the Premier League table with 11 games remaining, six points off 10th place, where they finished last season.

Bright Osayi-Samuel's Fenerbahce Stats (2024/25 Europa League) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass completion % 82.7 Minutes played 557

