Crystal Palace are said to be in talks with Arsenal over the signing of Rob Holding, with Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge revealing to GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles may have swooped in to sign the player ahead of another Premier League side.

Holding has been struggling for game time at the Gunners, with a move away from the club expected at some point today.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Rob Holding

Having confirmed the capture of Dean Henderson from Manchester United yesterday, it appears Crystal Palace are chasing the signature of another English talent. It's reported by The Evening Standard that Holding has leapt up the list of Crystal Palace targets, as Roy Hodgson aims to build a squad capable of battling for Premier League survival.

It comes after a summer of transfer speculation linking Holding with an Arsenal exit, after Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas saw an offer refused back in July. It's claimed the Istanbul-based outfit presented Arsenal with a £2 million proposal, which the north London side swiftly rejected.

Instead, Holding has been left scratching around the Arsenal squad, with the defender yet to feature in any of their competitive matches so far this season. Racking up a grand total of zero minutes for the Gunners in 2023/24, the feeling is that he'll depart the Emirates Stadium before the window slams shut.

And now, with next to no time of the transfer window left to play with, Holding looks set for a Selhurst Park switch.

Crystal Palace's summer signings Fee Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) Free Matheus Franca (Flamengo) £26m Dean Henderson (Man United) £20m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Rob Holding and Crystal Palace?

When asked about the likelihood of Holding signing for Crystal Palace today, the Sky Sports reporter admitted a deal was progressing nicely between the two clubs.

On the current state of play, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “A big one potentially coming out of Crystal Palace, and they're in talks with Arsenal to sign their defender Rob Holding.

“Yesterday Luton Town said there was no interest in Holding, but perhaps there was an awareness that he might be looking to go elsewhere.

“So Crystal Palace signed Dean Henderson yesterday and they’re now looking to add an English centre half, with Holding talks underway as we speak.”

What else is happening at Crystal Palace today?

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT yesterday that while the Eagles may have had a sluggish window so far, it could yet burst into life on deadline day.

Jones admitted that Crystal Palace were eyeing up a number of deals, with at least two additions expected to be completed.

Of course, with Henderson already through the door, that would make Holding the second of those two, should it get across the line, but Jones also believes a late move for a fullback could be sanctioned.

While it is dependent on the way things shape up between now and the 11pm deadline, it does indicate Crystal Palace are willing to green-light deals, should they present themselves.