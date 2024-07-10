Highlights Jobe Bellingham is to stay at Sunderland for another season, rejecting a number of Premier League clubs.

The youngster's entourage advised him to develop at a lower level before moving to the top tier.

Palace may now target Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe as a replacement for Eberechi Eze.

Crystal Palace target Jobe Bellingham is now set to stay at Sunderland for at least another season, despite interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bellingham enjoyed a successful debut season at the Stadium of Light, scoring seven goals in 45 Championship appearances for the Black Cats. This impressive campaign had sparked interest from several top flight sides, including the aforementioned Palace, as well as Tottenham and Brentford.

However, the brother of England star Jude has opted to remain on Wearside for now, turning down the opportunity to make the step-up to the Premier League. Romano claims that Palace have been pushing aggressively for the player's services in recent weeks, but Bellingham has instead chosen to trust Sunderland's ambitious project and continue developing in the north-east.

Bellingham to Stay at Sunderland

The teenager is content at the Championship club

While many would have leaped at the chance to join a Premier League outfit, Bellingham has clearly been advised to continue to develop at a lower level and wait until he's ready for the summit of English football. The 18-year-old's entourage has reportedly encouraged the player to remain at Sunderland for at least one more year, to add further experience to his portfolio.

The teenager has just one full season under his belt, having made just 26 total appearances for boyhood club Birmingham prior to his £3 million move north last summer. Despite many top flight outfits circling around the prospect, Bellingham has rejected all of them to commit to Sunderland's ambitious project which involves bringing the Black Cats back to the Premier League.

With Michael Olise joining Bayern Munich, and Eberechi Eze linked with a move away, Palace were understood to have been keen on acquiring Bellingham to add increased firepower to their midfield. Oliver Glasner envisaged the England under-20 international complimenting the likes of Adam Wharton and Cheick Doucoure in the middle of the park.

If Bellingham follows up his promising initial season with an improved campaign next year, links will likely re-circulate, and Sunderland could be looking at attaining a fee greater than the £20 million they were reportedly demanding this summer.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Bellingham Eze Appearances 45 27 Goals 7 11 Assists 1 4 Key Passes Per 90 0.94 2.37 Shots Per 90 1.39 3.59 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.62 3.03

Palace Chasing Another Midfielder

The South Londoners are interested in Smith Rowe

With the Bellingham deal off the table, Palace may turn their attentions to Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe. The south London club are 'definitely interested' in the attacking midfielder, who could be available for a cut-price this summer.

The Hale End graduate has made just three Premier League starts over the past two seasons, and is now deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates. Palace view Smith Rowe as an ideal replacement for Eze, who could make a reverse switch to Arsenal, with Palace reportedly 'nervous' over the England star's future amid links with the Gunners.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 08/07/2024