Crystal Palace are interested in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and could make a move before the Friday deadline for this summer's transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Oliver Glasner is in the market for defensive reinforcements after several first-team departures this summer. Joachim Andersen was subject to a shock swoop from Fulham, with the Cottagers paying a fee close to £30 million for the Dane, while England international, Marc Guehi, is edging nearer to a move to Newcastle, with the Magpies relentlessly pushing at the negotiation table.

Should a deal be completed for the latter, Palace would be without two key center-back starters and, at least two replacements may be considered a priority as a result.

Related Crystal Palace May Sign 'Three More' With Nketiah Deal Close Crystal Palace have had a tough window with their best players being linked with a move away - but they could get busy in the final few days

Crystal Palace Could Make Late Move for Joe Gomez

'Nothing Concrete' for Joe Gomez to Crystal Palace Yet

Palace's chase for a new center-back has led them to Merseyside with Joe Gomez reportedly on the shortlist, but there is currently "nothing concrete" and a formal offer is yet to be submitted, as per Romano in his daily briefing. The Eagles face stiff competition in the deal from Fulham, and the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle have also been linked in the past.

"Staying with Liverpool, there is still no update so far on the future of Joe Gomez. Interest from many clubs like Crystal Palace, Fulham and more remains, but there is nothing concrete yet on club-to-club talks or with an official bid. It remains one to watch but Gomez could also end up staying at Liverpool."

Gomez was left out entirely of Arne Slot's traveling squad to Ipswich Town in the season opener, which in turn sparked interest from several clubs. However, the Dutch custodian argued the decision surrounded the Englishman's lack of fitness, and he was otherwise happy with his recent progress.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Gomez has played just 16 pre-season minutes for Liverpool this season, and is yet to register a single appearance in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Gomez was an important player for the Reds last term, making 51 appearances across all competitions, including 32 in the league. Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the Catford-born man, applauding his versatility to play in four distinct positions, as well as further describing him as "exceptional". He may still offer similar cover for numerous positions, but Slot's preference towards the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarrel Quansah may ultimately amount to reduced minutes for Gomez and a move away may seem more appealing for his game time.

Joe Gomez' 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 32 Pass Accuracy 82.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.05 Tackles Per 90 2.37 Interceptions Per 90 0.96 Clearances Per 90 2.53 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.57

With deteriorating squad depth at Selhurst Park, Glasner may see Gomez' rounded skillset in tandem with his experience in the top-flight as a useful addition to the squad. But a number of other managers in the division will likely share a similar opinion, and the race to land his signature may subsequently heat up in the final moments of the transfer window.

Crystal Palace Could Sign 'Two or Three' More After Eddie Nketiah

A hectic end to the window for Glasner

Elsewhere for Palace, a deal for Eddie Nketiah is set to be completed with the Arsenal forward switching to South London in a transfer worth in the region of £30 million. Fabrizio Romano insisted that business for the club was still ongoing, however, and 'two or three' further incomings could be on the cards.

At least one new centre-back should be confirmed soon, with Wolfsburg defender, Maxence Lacroix on the verge of an £18 million move to Palace. While the search for a second prospective replacement continues, in the event of Guehi's exit, the Eagles are also reportedly eyeing a shock move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been placed on the transfer list by his Turkish employers, Beskitas.