Crystal Palace are eyeing former Everton and West Ham United boss David Moyes as a potential candidate to replace Oliver Glasner amid his recent struggles at Selhurst Park, CaughtOffside has reported.

The Eagles are winless after seven games in the Premier League and are now reportedly reconsidering Glasner’s long-term future at the club, having tied him to a two-and-a-half-year deal in February.

The Austrian tactician initially made a superb impact when he took over from Roy Hodgson last season, ending the campaign with six wins and a draw.

However, five months and two key player departures – Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen – later, Palace find themselves 18th in the table, having collected just three points.

According to CaughtOffside, it now seems unlikely that Glasner will hold onto his job for much longer unless he manages to turn things around after a poor start to the season at Selhurst Park.

However, the 50-year-old won’t have an easy schedule ahead – after their trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend, Palace will face Tottenham and Aston Villa in their remaining two fixtures in October.

David Moyes Eyed for Premier League Return

After departing West Ham in June

Moyes, who was praised as 'one of the best managers in England' by Vincenzo Italiano, could soon be offered a return to the Premier League, four months after he left West Ham by mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

During his four-and-a-half-year spell at the London Stadium, the 61-year-old led the Hammers to two top-seven Premier League finishes and victory in the 2023 Europa Conference League final – West Ham’s first major trophy in over four decades.

Last month, Moyes was briefly linked with a return to Everton, 11 years after departing Goodison Park for Manchester United in 2013.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that the Scottish tactician would have been open to the job, but pressure on current boss Sean Dyche has eased after he picked up Everton’s first points of the Premier League campaign.

David Moyes West Ham Record (2020-2024) Games 230 Wins 103 Draws 43 Losses 84 Goals scored / conceded 365 / 320 Points per game 1.53

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.