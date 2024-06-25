Highlights Crystal Palace are tipped to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa this summer.

The Eagles are looking to replace Michael Olise, who decided to join Bayern.

Palace fear Eberechi Eze's exit could follow next, with Tottenham showing interest.

Crystal Palace are tipped to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, as journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that his addition would ‘work stylistically’ for the Eagles.

Nusa is reportedly one of the names on Palace's shortlist to replace Michael Olise this summer after the Frenchman agreed to join Bayern Munich last week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Palace are now considering their options in the winger market as they look to replace one of last season’s key players, Olise.

Nusa was close to joining the Premier League in January – his winter transfer window move to Brentford collapsed after a failed medical due to issues with his knee.

However, Jones suggests the 19-year-old has now proved ‘he is not a medical risk’ after a promising season in Belgium, where he contributed six goals in 20 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League.

Nusa could follow ex-Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada to Selhurst Park after the Japan international signed a two-year deal with the Eagles earlier this month, according to Romano.

Tottenham's Nusa Interest has ‘Cooled Off’

Crystal Palace are interested

Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that both Tottenham and Brentford are unlikely to come back for Nusa this summer despite showing interest in the Norway international six months ago:

“Spurs really seemed to cool off on this one after the last window. I haven’t heard much to suggest they would compete again to sign him. In fact, I’m not convinced they were one hundred per cent convinced on him even when it seemed they were likely to sign him. “Since then, the player has gone above and beyond to prove he is not a medical risk to anyone that looks to sign him; he has had reassurances after the problems with completing his Brentford medical. “But they aren’t on the scene either as it stands. Crystal Palace is a fit that would seem to work stylistically and also in terms of the talent you would expect them to identify at a time when they are losing Olise.”

Compared to Neymar as an attacker who 'teases defenders' because of his style of play on the left wing, Nusa can play on either flank, as well as behind the striker.

The 19-year-old still has plenty of room for improvement, but his versatility and raw talent make him a standout youngster in Europe.

Antonio Nusa's Club Brugge Stats (2023-24) Games 46 Goals 4 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 554

Palace ‘Fear’ Eberechi Eze Exit

After Michael Olise’s news

Crystal Palace are concerned their star midfielder Eberechi Eze could follow Michael Olise out the door after the Frenchman agreed to join Bayern last week, GMS sources have revealed.

Key personnel behind the scenes at Palace are reportedly ‘growing increasingly fearful’ that Eze could entertain offers from top English sides after impressing for the Eagles last season and contributing 17 goals in the Premier League. Tottenham are rumoured to be interested in signing the 25-year-old this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-06-24.