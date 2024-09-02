Crystal Palace are hoping to open talks with striker Jean-Philippe Mateta over a new long-term contract, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Eagles are reportedly keen to tie the Frenchman to a new deal in the foreseeable future, with just two years remaining on his current agreement at Selhurst Park.

Mateta has been an important first-team player for Palace since joining in January 2022, making 110 appearances across all competitions, scoring 31 goals, and providing seven assists.

The central striker had a breakthrough year at Selhurst Park in the 2023/24 campaign, with 21 goal contributions in 35 Premier League outings, and ended the year as the club’s top scorer.

The 27-year-old is yet to get off the mark this season in the league as Palace remain winless, with just one point from nine available for Oliver Glasner’s side.

Last weekend, the Eagles held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge as Eberechi Eze’s curling effort from 20 yards earned Palace their first point of the campaign.

Oliver Glasner ‘Admirer’ of Mateta

Keen to keep the Frenchman at Selhurst Park

According to the Sunday Mirror (September 1, page 68), Palace boss Glasner is an admirer of Mateta and aims to keep the Frenchman at the club for ‘as long as possible’.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles can convince the 27-year-old, who has been described as "phenomenal", to sign a new deal, with plenty of time remaining on his current agreement, valid until June 2026.

Glasner’s arrival last season saw Mateta rescue his Selhurst Park career – since the Austrian tactician took charge in February, the Frenchman enjoyed an impressive run of form and closed the season with 12 league goals in 13 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Per Capology, Mateta is only the 10th joint-top earner at Crystal Palace, taking home £50,000-per-week.

Mateta’s impressive season earned him a spot in France’s squad for the Paris Olympics, where the 27-year-old went on to have a terrific time under boss Thierry Henry.

The centre-forward ended the tournament as the third top scorer, with five goals in six appearances, and led France to the final, where they suffered a 3-5 extra-time defeat to Spain.

Aston Villa showed an interest in Mateta during the summer transfer window, with reports suggesting he was open to an exit.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Crystal Palace Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Minutes played Premier League 35 16 5 143 2,285 FA Cup 2 0 0 – 109 EFL Cup 2 3 0 60 180

Chalobah Joins Palace on Loan

No option/obligation to buy at the end of the season

Crystal Palace’s deal to sign Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan will not have an option or obligation to buy, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles managed to strike a deal for Chalobah just before the transfer window slammed shut on Friday last week, but will not have a chance to make his arrival permanent next summer.

After losing Joachim Andersen to Fulham last month, Palace dived into the market for reinforcements at centre-back and acquired both Chalobah and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix in a last-minute boost for Oliver Glasner’s squad.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-09-24.