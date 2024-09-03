Crystal Palace are preparing to open talks over a new contract for defender Tyrick Mitchell to fend off interest from elite clubs, according to Football Insider.

The Eagles have had a mixed start to the Premier League season so far under Oliver Glasner, losing their opening two games of the campaign before earning a 1-1 draw against Chelsea just before the international break.

But despite a winless start, fans were happy with the club after they fought to keep hold of captain Marc Guehi and star attacker Eberechi Eze and they could now be set for more good news in the coming months as club chiefs look to secure the future of their left-back for the long-term too.

Crystal Palace Eye New Deal for Tyrick Mitchell

Current contract expires in 2025

So far in the 2024/25 season, Mitchell has started every game in the Premier League and completed 90 minutes in each game as the first-choice left-back option.

Despite Glasner looking for a new left-back option on deadline day, one wasn't brought in and Mitchell has adapted well to the new system and approach since the German arrived at Selhurst Park, and club chiefs are now keen to reward him with a new contract to tie him down to the club.

His current deal in south London is set to expire in 2025, and after attracting some interest from Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag in the summer, Steve Parish wants to fend off interest from them and the other elite clubs in England to avoid losing him on a potential free transfer.

Tyrick Mitchell Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 37 Goals 2 Assists 3 Tackles 60 Blocks 63 Clearances 104

The London-born ace has made 148 appearances across all competitions for Palace since making his debut in December 2019 and has been capped by the senior England national team twice too, while he was described as an "absolute star" by HLTCO.

With several months now before the 25-year-old is able to speak to foreign clubs about a potential bosman transfer next summer, Palace now want to convince him to extend his stay at the club and keep their core of talent together as they push to get higher up the Premier League table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyrick Mitchell only missed 216 minutes of Premier League action in 2023/24.

Crystal Palace Also Want to Keep Mateta

After a summer of key departures being touted and losing Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew, Sam Johnstone and Joachim Andersen, the majority of the squad was kept together and Glasner was able to add Trevoh Chalobah, Maxence Lacroix, Damachi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad and Eddie Nketiah.

But another player the club were able to keep hold of was star striker Jean-Philipe Mateta, who shone under Glasner last season and also topped the scoring charts for France at the Olympic Games during the summer.

Mateta was keen to find a move to a Champions League club, with Aston Villa showing an interest in him, but a deal never materialised and the Eagles are now looking to open talks about extending his contract beyond 2026.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.