Highlights Crystal Palace are ‘ready to spend big’ on Chelsea starlet Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 20-year-old ‘could be squeezed out’ of the first-team picture under Enzo Maresca.

Palace are also considering a loan deal for the Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Crystal Palace are ‘ready to spend big’ on Chelsea starlet Carney Chukwuemeka this summer, according to The Sun.

The Eagles are reportedly willing to advance on a deal to sign the 20-year-old, who could see reduced playing time after new boss Enzo Maresca’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

With competition for places at Chelsea extremely tight, Chukwuemeka ‘could be squeezed out’ of the first-team picture under the Italian, according to The Sun.

The ex-Aston Villa midfielder, who has been described as a 'superstar in the making' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could still depart before the transfer window shuts on August 30 in an effort to play regular minutes in the Premier League next season.

Oliver Glasner’s side are still looking to add firepower to their frontline after Michael Olise’s departure to Bayern Munich, despite signing Marseille’s Ismaila Sarr earlier this month.

In a fairly quiet window so far, Palace have made just three new signings: Sarr, centre-back Chadi Riad and attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada, who joined on a free transfer.

Eagles Eye Premier League Duo

Trevoh Chalobah under consideration

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are considering both Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah this summer but are ‘shying away’ from signing the latter on a permanent deal.

Willing to spend over £20m for Chukwuemeka, Palace would welcome Chalobah’s arrival on loan as they look to sign the Englishman as a replacement for Newcastle-bound Marc Guehi.

Since selling Olise to Bayern for £50m last month, the Selhurst Park outfit have been actively seeking reinforcements, aiming to build on a positive end to Glasner’s first season in charge.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chukwuemeka is also a target for La Liga giants Barcelona, who are reportedly eyeing a move for the 20-year-old in the ongoing window.

Carney Chukwuemeka Chelsea Career Stats (2022-24) Games 27 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 616

Earlier in the summer, Chelsea rejected AC Milan’s approach for Chukwuemeka, as they were ‘not interested’ in sending the Englishman out on a season-long loan.

Since joining Chelsea in 2022, Chukwuemeka has made just 27 senior appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting once in just 616 minutes of action.

'Available for sale' this window

Celtic have made an enquiry for Crystal Palace ace Jeffrey Schlupp, who is understood to be available for sale this transfer window, according to journalist Anthony Joseph.

Schlupp, who made 33 appearances for Palace across all competitions last season, has emerged as a target for Brendan Rodgers’ side in recent days.

The versatile 31-year-old is capable of playing in midfield, out wide, and in advanced positions, and could bring considerable experience, with 268 Premier League appearances under his belt.

Schlupp, who was part of Leicester City’s squad that won the 2015/16 Premier League title, is under contract at Selhurst Park until June 2025.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-08-24.