Crystal Palace will look to pick up vital points in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon when they host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Eagles fell to another defeat on Monday in their last fixture as they took on Nottingham Forest to make it three consecutive losses, while Tottenham bounced back from a disappointing loss against Brighton before the international break by defeat West Ham and AZ Alkmaar in comfortable fashion this week.

Both sides will see three points as vital going forward so decisions must be made, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects both teams to line up.

Crystal Palace Team News

Doucoure still out injured

In a blow to Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace won't be able to welcome any of their injured players back for this game. Cheick Doucoure has returned to training but only completed one session so won't be considered for selection, while Chadi Riad, Chris Richards, Rob Holding and Matheus Franca are still injured.

Back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner is available for selection again after being ineligible against his parent club last time out.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Chadi Riad Knee December 2024 Chris Richards Hamstring November 2024 Matheus Franca Adductor Unknown Rob Holding Other Unknown Cheick Doucoure Ankle November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner shared an update on his squad's availability for the game.

“The same squad is available as on Monday at Nottingham. There are no more injuries, but also nobody is coming back. Cheick Doucouré has had just one training session with us this week, but it will still take time, so it is the same squad. “We are discussing [whether to send Wharton for surgery], and when we take the final decision we will inform you. “At the moment he will be with us for at least the next week. We have three games: we play on Sunday against Tottenham, we play on Wednesday against Aston Villa and then the Wolves away game. “He will be with us for the next three games and then we will see what happens."

Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Glasner to stick with back five

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix; Munhoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell; Eze, Mateta, Nketiah.

Crystal Palace Predicted Substitutes: Turner (GK), Clyne (DEF), Ward (DEF), Hughes (MID), Schlupp (MID), Kamada (MID), Kporha (MID), Sarr (FWD), Agbinone (FWD).

Despite coming under pressure for his job, Glasner is likely to stick with his preferred back-five system with minimal changes to be made. Adam Wharton could come back into midfield ahead of Will Hughes, while Jean-Philippe Mateta could return to the attack in place of the disappointing Daichi Kamada.

Tottenham Team News

Heung-Min Son ruled out

After claiming a big win over West Ham last weekend, Spurs followed up with a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League and come into this game in good spirits. But Ange Postecoglou will be without his captain Heung-Min Son once again after he had a bad reaction in his return, while defender Djed Spence is also still unavailable.

Lucas Bergvall came off in the midweek win but the manager has dispelled concerns by revealing it was just cramp and he should be available for the game.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Heung-Min Son Hamstring November 2024 Djed Spence Groin November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Posteocglou shared an injury update ahead of the game.

"Sonny is still not right or feeling 100 per cent. He won't train today and unlikely for the weekend. Djed's getting closer. Hopefully, next week, he’ll be joining up with [team] training.

Tottenham Predicted XI

Mikey Moore to start

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Moore.

Tottenham Predicted Substitutes: Forster (GK), Gray (DEF), Dragusin (DEF), Davies (DEF), Bissouma (MID), Sarr (MID), Bergvall (MID), Richarlison (FWD), Werner (FWD).

With Son out of contention, Postecoglou could hand a first Premier League start to teenage sensation Mikey Moore after his excellent performance in midweek. Timo Werner struggled from the left and the manager admitted he is low on confidence, so a start would seem unlikely.