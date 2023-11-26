Highlights Crystal Palace's season could become interesting with the potential signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner during 2024 winter transfer window at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson's Eagles side have struggled in the attacking department but January offers an opportunity to turn those fortunes around.

Crystal Palace may have to fight to keep hold of Marc Guehi in the new year, who has become the subject of fresh Premier League interest in November.

Crystal Palace’s season “could become interesting” if they secure the signature of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner during the 2024 winter market at Selhurst Park, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides his verdict on the likelihood of a move.

Roy Hodgson’s Eagles side have endured a mixed start to the Premier League campaign but will feel they can secure a top-half finish with the right business in January.

Palace have been solid at the back but have struggled for quality in the final third of the pitch. Wasteful finishing and injuries have taken their toll on the south London outfit. However, the winter transfer window could offer Hodgson an opportunity to turn the capital club’s fortunes around in the attacking department heading into the new year.

Crystal Palace’s attacking woes

Crystal Palace have endured several setbacks throughout the 2023/24 season, as they aim to become more productive in the final third of the pitch. The Eagles were always going to start the campaign on the back foot, having lost club legend Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international’s contract expired in the summer of 2023, and, despite hopes that he would commit his future to the Selhurst Park outfit, he eventually joined Turkish giants Galatasaray in search of Champions League football.

Palace signed one of South America’s hottest prospects to counteract Zaha's departure: Flamengo attacking midfielder Matheus Franca. They secured his signature in a deal worth a reported £26m. Earlier this month, Jones told GIVEMESPORT (6th November) that the Brazilian was ready to be let off the leash, having joined the south London club with an injury. The teenager eventually made his debut in Palace’s 4-0 defeat at Newcastle United in October but hopes to stake his claim to become a regular under Hodgson.

Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have endured their own injury issues during the 2023/24 campaign. Olise returned from a hamstring injury in Palace’s 3-2 home defeat to Everton on 11th November, having failed to make an appearance throughout the campaign. Eze suffered a similar injury in the Eagles’ 1-0 victory at Manchester United on 30th September before returning in the club’s 2-0 success at Burnley on 4th November. However, the attacking duo recently signed new deals at Selhurst Park, securing their value amid potential interest in their services in 2024.

Looking towards the new year, Palace are aiming for a loan deal for former Chelsea striker Timo Werner. In the summer of 2022, the 27-year-old re-joined RB Leipzig from the west London outfit in a deal worth around £25m.

However, 90min reports that Palace have joined Fulham in their interest in signing him on loan until the end of the season in January. West Ham United presents another option, with the Irons likely to be able to offer Europa League football. David Moyes’ side haven’t ruled anything out heading into the new year.

Timo Werner - Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 (Chelsea) 35 6 12 2 2021-22 (Chelsea) 21 4 1 1 Totals 56 10 13 3 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Timo Werner to Crystal Palace

Jones claims that Crystal Palace’s hopes on where they can finish in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season will affect their ambitions in the January transfer window. However, the journalist believes that rumours around Werner’s signing could just be speculation. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Palace must consider how far up the table they could expect to push. What is their ceiling for the season? I think that will impact who they try to sign now. It could become interesting if they can get Werner on loan or something like that. At this stage, there's more speculation about Werner and where he could land in the Premier League than any fixed negotiations that might be going on.”

Crystal Palace transfer news

Palace could have a job of trying to keep hold of more of their top talent as the winter transfer window approaches. According to the MailOnline, Tottenham are considering a January move for centre-back Marc Guehi. Spurs may be forced to sign another defender in the new year. Micky Van de Ven has a hamstring injury, and Eric Dier’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, TYC Sports (via CPFC Transfers HQ on X) claims that River Plate could negotiate a deal for youngster Pablo Solari if the Eagles decide to revive their interest. The South American giants are reportedly willing to negotiate a deal below his €20m (around £17m) release clause.

Crystal Palace will kick off December with a London derby at West Ham on the 3rd before hosting AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on the 6th.

Read More: Dougie Freedman is Crystal Palace 'club legend' with Man Utd move unlikely