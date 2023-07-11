Crystal Palace are still waiting to hear whether Wilfried Zaha is prepared to make a quickfire return to Selhurst Park as he is 'not short of offers' from elsewhere, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles, who saw Roy Hodgson sign a deal to remain in charge earlier this month, are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the winger before the new season gets underway.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Wilfried Zaha

According to the Evening Standard, Palace remain hopeful of Zaha committing his future to the club as he is set to make a decision over his future this week.

The report suggests the south Londoners have offered the Ivory Coast international a four-year contract worth £200,000-per-week - which would see him become the highest-paid player in the Eagles' history - but Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain have also sounded him out, while further proposals have been put forward by Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr.

It is understood that Zaha is likely to reject the offer from Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr, which would see him pocket £30million-per-season, but a move to Italy or Turkey remains a possibility.

Respected journalist Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 30-year-old has still not made a decision over where his future lies.

Zaha is no longer on Palace's books and became a free agent at the end of last month, when his £130,000-per-week contract expired.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Zaha?

Sheth understands that Palace are refusing to give up in their bid to tie Zaha down to a new contract, with a four-year proposal on offer.

But the Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Eagles' academy graduate, who has scored 90 goals and registered a further 76 assists across two spells at Selhurst Park, is choosing his next move carefully due to knowing it may be his final opportunity to secure an eye-catching switch.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Even though he is out of contract at Crystal Palace, there is a four-year contract on the table from Palace. All options are open still, as far as Wilfried Zaha is concerned.

"When are we expecting a decision? That information, we've not been given. He'll make the decision when he feels it's right because I think Zaha's attitude here is, 'this is potentially the last big move that I'm going to have in my career, so I need to make it the right one'. But he's not short of offers for his next move at all."

What's next for Crystal Palace?

Hodgson is also looking to bring fresh talent into Palace and, according to 90min, a move for Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek could be on the cards.

The report suggests the Dutchman is assessing his options, which has led to the Eagles, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Inter Milan, Roma and AC Milan taking an interest.

Van de Beek has struggled to break into Manchester United's best XI since completing a move worth up to £40million from Ajax close to three years ago.

The creative midfielder has been restricted to just 60 appearances for the Red Devils, managing four goal contributions along the way.

Meanwhile, presenter HLTCO recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace could be forced into selling Eberechi Eze next summer if he refuses to pen a new contract.