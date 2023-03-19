Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha could compete in the Champions League next season as a move to Marseille 'might become an option' for the Selhurst Park star, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles, who are amidst a Premier League relegation battle, are at risk of seeing their talisman move onto pastures new in the summer.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Wilfried Zaha

According to MailOnline, Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are looking to pounce on the uncertainty over Zaha's long-term future and have tabled a contract worth £9million-per-year.

The report suggests the 30-cap Ivory Coast international has not made a decision over where he will be plying his trade next season and Palace have also offered the most lucrative deal in the club's history at £200,000-per-week.

It is understood that two Premier League clubs, along with sides overseas, have also approached Zaha ahead of his Selhurst Park agreement, which is worth £130,000-per-week, expiring in the summer.

French giants Marseille have considered putting a proposal forward, while Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig could be potential destinations due to their ongoing interest.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Zaha is 'tempted' to head overseas and wants to compete in the Champions League.

What has Dean Jones said about Zaha?

Jones believes there is a possibility that Marseille could head to the negotiating table with Zaha's representatives after previously showing they are keen to strike a deal.

The transfer insider feels the winger would consider joining the Ligue 1 side as it is likely that he would be involved in Europe's elite club competition next season.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I wonder if Marseille might become an option for him. They've shown interest before.

"At the moment, they're second in Ligue 1 and they're set for Champions League football, so I think that might be one that comes back on the table that you have to take very seriously."

Would Zaha's exit come as a major blow for Palace?

Zaha has registered more than 160 goal contributions over the course of two spells with Palace, according to Transfermarkt, so there is no doubt that the club would find it difficult to source an ideal replacement if he were to walk away.

The 30-year-old's importance to the Eagles is emphasised by the fact his current employers failed to claim a single win when he missed the Premier League clashes with Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Liverpool last month.

Joachim Andersen is the only Palace teammate to have been handed a better average domestic match rating by WhoScored this season.

Vieira had insisted before his sacking that the south Londoners will do all they can to keep Zaha on board. Succeeding in that mission is vital.