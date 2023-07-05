Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has 'bashed his value right up' after the Selhurst Park favourite won his first England cap last month, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

After agreeing to remain in the Eagles' hot-seat, manager Roy Hodgson is looking to freshen up his squad in the transfer window.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Eberechi Eze

Respected journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United earmarked Eze as a potential alternative to Mason Mount.

Although the Chelsea man is on the verge of completing a £60million switch to Old Trafford, the reporter suggests Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag has been eyeing Eze since Christmas.

Manchester United are not the only Premier League side to have earmarked the Palace talisman as a potential acquisition as it is understood that he has also been on Tottenham Hotspur's radar in recent months.

Eze's eye-catching form in an Eagles shirt resulted in him earning a first senior call-up to the England squad for last month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

The attacking midfielder was handed his international debut by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, with him making a 20-minute cameo appearance during the 4-0 win over Malta.

What has Michael Bridge said about Eze?

Bridge believes Eze's England selection has resulted in his price tag being significantly increased ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Although the Sky Sports reporter understands that Palace have no intentions of cashing in on the 25-year-old, he is aware that breaking into the Three Lions' set-up is a huge boost for the south Londoners.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Eze has just got in the England squad. Although Palace won't say it to me, that has just bashed his value right up to the hilt again after that serious injury he had. It's a big, big deal for the likes of Crystal Palace."

How much is Eze worth?

Eze is worth just shy of £35million, according to Transfermarkt, but there is no doubt that Palace will value him at a higher figure if an admirer looks to test their resolve during the remainder of the summer window.

The Eagles are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to sell their prised asset as his £47,000-per-week contract still has two years to run.

The departure of Wilfried Zaha, who has opted against accepting a deal which would have seen him pocket £200,000 every seven days, has also made keeping Eze on board even more important.

The former Queens Park Rangers man finished last season as Palace's top goalscorer, thanks to finding the back of the net 10 times, and his firepower is needed if Hodgson wants to take the club to the next level.

Eze has been described as 'mesmerising' by Eagles teammate Joel Ward, and it is expected that it would take a mammoth fee to even tempt the south Londoners into sanctioning his exit.