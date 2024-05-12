Highlights Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton could have his Selhurst Park career cut short as Bayern Munich are keen to sign him during the summer.

The Bundesliga giants were desperate to land the England under-21 international before he joined the Eagles midway through the campaign.

Palace are in a strong negotiating position as Wharton penned a long-term contract when he made the move from Blackburn Rovers.

Crystal Palace could face a battle to hold onto Adam Wharton when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks as Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich have set their sights on attempting to lure the midfielder away from Selhurst Park, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles have turned a corner since Oliver Glasner moved into the hot-seat in February, when he signed a two-and-a-half year contract to succeed Roy Hodgson, and they built on their 4-0 mauling of Manchester United by sealing another three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Wharton has become one of the first names on the team sheet since completing a mid-season switch worth up to £22million from Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, and his performances in a Palace shirt have resulted in him catching the eye overseas as plans are made for the 2024/25 campaign.

Bayern Munich Ready for Fresh Wharton Move

Bavarians desperate to lure midfielder to Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich are preparing to make a move for Wharton after missing out on his signature during their initial pursuit, according to respected journalist Nixon, but Palace could hold out for as much as £60million as they are desperate to ensure his Selhurst Park career is not cut short by the German heavyweights.

The reporter suggests that the Bundesliga outfit had devised a plan to land the 20-year-old and develop him over the course of 18 months before the Eagles swooped in, but they are refusing to give up and remain keen to reignite their interest after seeing him shine during 15 Premier League appearances.

Although Bayern Munich are preparing to oversee a change in the dugout, thanks to Thomas Tuchel being set to walk away from the hot-seat at the end of the season, the Bavarians are adamant that they want to secure Wharton's services after he has outperformed Germany international Leon Goretzka in various metrics.

Adam Wharton's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Leon Goretzka Adam Wharton Leon Goretzka Shot-creating actions 3.07 2.77 Tackles 3.01 1.56 Key passes 1.59 1.30 Interceptions 1.48 1.26 Passes into the penalty area 1.36 1.13 Statistics correct as of 12/05/2024

Palace are in a strong negotiating position if the England under-21 international is the subject of summer bids as his £35,000-per-week contract still has five years to run after penning a long-term deal when he rubber-stamped his winter move from boyhood club Blackburn.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT he is confident that Wharton will be 'brilliant' next season, having shown no signs of struggling to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, highlighting that it is important for the south Londoners to fend off Bayern Munich.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adam Wharton registered 100 per cent pass accuracy during Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Luton Town in March despite being on the pitch for 81 minutes

Eagles Battling to Keep Olise Amid Widespread Interest

Quartet of Premier League rivals circling for talisman

Palace are also facing a fight to retain Michael Olise's services because Aston Villa are confident of beating Arsenal and Manchester United to his signature, according to FootballTransfers, as they would be able to offer regular game time and an opportunity to test himself in the Champions League for the first time in his career.

The report suggests that the Eagles' talisman, who grabbed his 10th goal of the season during the capital club's win at Wolves on Saturday, is keen to compete in Europe's elite club competition but will only entertain leaving his current surroundings if he is given assurances over his involvement in the forthcoming campaign.

Villa, Arsenal and Manchester United are not the only Premier League rivals circling for Olise as Newcastle United have rekindled their interest ahead of the summer window opening for business, raising further concerns over the France under-21 international's long-term future at Selhurst Park.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Palace are desperate to keep Olise and fellow playmaker Eberechi Eze on their books heading into next season, resulting in Glasner being more open to sanctioning Marc Guehi's exit.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored