Crystal Palace youngster Ademola Ola-Adebomi is enjoying an impressive season for the U21s, and he's now starting to attract interest from other clubs, a source has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old forward has been in sensational form within the Palace youth setup this term and clubs are beginning to monitor the young striker ahead of a potential move. Ola-Adebomi is yet to break into the first team at Selhurst Park, but his early performances for the U21s suggest he has a bright future ahead of him.

Ola-Adebomi joined Palace at the age of eight back in 2012 and has progressed through the age groups since then. Although he hasn't featured for Hodgson's senior side so far, he's been named in the squad for Premier League fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, while also being among the substitutes against the latter in the Carabao Cup.

Ola-Adebomi in fine form

Ola-Adebomi signed his first professional contract at Selhurst Park back in 2022 after becoming an integral part of the U18 squad around that time. After signing on the dotted line, the London-born forward suggested that it was a dream to true...

“It’s what I’ve dreamed of since the age of eight, since I joined the Academy. To get a professional contract here means the world to me.”

Ola-Adebomi - Premier League 2 Stats 2023/2024 Stats Output Appearances 10 Goals 7 Assists 1 Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 02/01/2024

After an impressive goalscoring spree in November, Ola-Adebomi was named PL2 Player of the Month due to scoring a hat-trick against Leeds United while also finding the back of the net on six occasions in total. Speaking on his recent accolade, the 20-year-old confirmed his desire to continue helping the team with his regular contributions in front of goal...

“It's been good to be in and amongst the goals and getting assists this season. I'm just, as I said, happy to contribute and just do well for the team. I'm just trying to win as many games as possible and just play well for the team.”

Ola-Adebomi certainly knows where the net is, and it's no surprise to see him continuing to strike after his displays for the U18s previously. In the 2021/2022 campaign, he scored a total of 19 goals in various competitions, securing a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur.

His impressive performances earned him a spot in the 2022/2023 pre-season first-team squad that travelled to Australia and Singapore.

Throughout the following term, the forward made 31 appearances across all competitions, registering 10 goals. Notably, he scored the decisive goal against Hertha Berlin in Palace's inaugural match in the Premier League International Cup.

The towering striker, who stands at around 1.95m tall, could soon be on his way out the door to gain first-team experience with a potential loan move now a real possibility. Although Ola-Adebomi will undoubtedly be enjoying his football while banging in the goals for the U21s, it could be time for him to dig his teeth into senior football for the remainder of the campaign, which could be crucial for his development in the long term.

Sources confirm interest in Ola-Adebomi

A source has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Ola-Adebomi is now attracting interest from multiple sides in League One regarding a potential loan move. Shrewsbury Town have already made an offer to prise the young forward away from Selhurst Park on a temporary deal and are said to be leading the race as it stands, but they could face further competition to secure his signature during the January transfer window.

Roy Hodgson's future

Hodgson could find himself under increasing pressure over the next few weeks and months after a string of poor results. Despite their recent victory over Brentford, the Eagles have won just once in their previous six games in the Premier League. The Evening Standard have suggested that Hodgson could be succeeded by former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, who was recently relieved of his duties at The City Ground.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT back in November that it would be a 'no-brainer' for the capital club to appoint Cooper if they decide to move on from Hodgson. The veteran manager recently confirmed that he doesn't expect to stay in the hot seat beyond the end of the season, so Palace might have a decision to make in the near future.