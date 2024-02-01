Highlights Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season as they look to bolster Roy Hodgson's squad at Selhurst Park

The Eagles must wait on the Irons to sign a replacement winger before deal is finalised.

Cornet has made just two Premier League appearances for David Moyes' side this term.

Crystal Palace have agreed terms over a potential loan move for West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet at Selhurst Park, as The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons reports on the potential Deadline Day transfer.

The Eagles are looking to bolster Roy Hodgson’s options in the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window as the club looks to steer themselves away from a potential Premier League relegation battle.

Crystal Palace deal for Cornet dependent on West Ham business

Palace have agreed with West Ham over a loan deal for Cornet, but a move isn’t quite as simple as it seems. The Eagles must hope that the Irons can sign a winger themselves in the remaining hours of the 2024 winter transfer market otherwise, David Moyes’ side could pull the plug on any deal.

Cornet has made just two Premier League appearances for West Ham during the 2023/24 season but could prove useful cover in forward areas for the east London outfit. West Ham have recently suffered from a spate of injuries to players in attacking positions, including centre-forward Michail Antonio, which has meant Jarrod Bowen has had to play an unfamiliar No. 9 role.

But Aarons has revealed that Palace may have secured the signing of Cornet if West Ham can bring in another body themselves, telling his followers on X:

“Understand that Crystal Palace have agreed terms over potential Maxwel Cornet loan but move still hinges on West Ham being able to sign a replacement ... #cpfc.”

Palace will be imploring West Ham to get a deal over the line, or else they may have to go back to the drawing board late in the day, which could prove costly at this stage of the transfer market.

Maxwel Cornet - 2023/24 stats Appearances 10 Minutes 294 Goals 1 Assists 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 31-01-24

Steve Cooper could replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Following a concerning set of results, Hodgson is under pressure to turn the tide at Crystal Palace. The Eagles’ 3-2 victory over Sheffield United on 30th January will have helped ease relegation fears, but the south London faithful will demand more consistent displays in the second-half of the campaign.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that ex-Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is the ‘outstanding candidate’ to replace Hodgson. The current Palace head coach sees his contract at Selhurst Park expire in the summer of 2024 and is unlikely to see his tenure stretch into next season. Cooper was relieved of his duties at Nottingham Forest in December 2023 and could be on the radar of several top-flight clubs after impressing in his three-season spell at The City Ground.

According to The Daily Mail, Palace are also considering a move for ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui alongside Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and Mainz’s Bo Svensson. Much of Palace’s ability to appoint one of their managerial targets hinges on their ability to retain their Premier League status.