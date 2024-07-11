Highlights Palace targets Nusa as Olise replacement for attacking prowess amid interest from Arsenal in Eze.

Nusa, with 3 goals and assists in 23/24 season, could be Palace's next star amid interest from top clubs.

Guehi, eyed by Arsenal and Man Utd after successful season, could be Premier League's standout defender.

Crystal Palace are scouring the market for the ideal Michael Olise replacement after the Frenchman left Selhurst Park for Bayern Munich recently and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has name-dropped Club Brugge and Norway star Antonio Nusa as a potential successor on the flank.

With Arsenal also looking at Eberechi Eze as a potential addition over the coming months, Palace and Oliver Glasner, in particular, will be eager to add some attacking prowess to his side to alleviate the loss of Olise and the potential exit of the aforementioned talisman, Eze.

Crystal Palace Latest: Antonio Nusa

Tottenham Hotspur interest has waned

With Scandinavian players being all the rage nowadays - Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Rasmus Hojlund spring to mind - Nusa is potentially the next star to earn his big break into the upper echelons of European football.

According to reports, the Club Brugge winger has been on Palace’s shortlist for a long period of time and their interest has been ramped up on the back of Olise’s recent adieu.

Nusa, Olise, Eze - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Nusa Olise Eze Minutes 1,009 1,277 2,064 Goals 3 10 11 Assists 3 6 4 Shots per game 1.7 3 3.1 Pass success rate (%) 81.4 83.1 83.7 Key passes per game 1.2 1.9 2 Dribbles per game 2.5 2.1 2.6 Overall rating 6.98 7.61 7.45

Interestingly, the man in question - whose contract expires in the summer of 2027 was seemingly Brentford-bound in the January transfer window earlier this year, though his move collapsed after failing his medical.

In June, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Selhurst Park has been tipped as Nusa’s likely destination. Suggesting that the 19-year-old would be a great stylistic fit for Glasner and Co, Jones insisted that Tottenham Hotspur’s interest has cooled.

Romano: Palace Consider Several Possibilities

Glasner wants to add one more player to their squad

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Nusa - a seven-cap Norway international - is on their shortlist after losing Olise. Thanks to the fact that his price could prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations, the Italian football insider said that Palace are keeping an eye on several different possibilities.

“For sure, Crystal Palace are also considering signing Antonio Nusa, but at the moment, he is considered an expensive option. So let's see if Crystal Palace will decide to proceed or not. For sure, they will add one more player there. They are considering several possibilities.”

Marc Guehi Earns Interest from Arsenal and Man Utd

Both clubs ‘on high alert’

Club vice-skipper Marc Guehi has been a paramount part of everything positive that the Eagles have mustered since his arrival in the summer of 2021 - and that’s exactly why reports have suggested that Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation.

Both clubs are ‘on high alert’ for a potential move for the Euro 2024 star, having formed a formidable partnership with Manchester City’s John Stones, this summer. With Premier League experience aplenty, Guehi would be a brilliant pick for two of the top flight’s biggest clubs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guehi became Palace's youngest captain in 10 years after putting the armband on in 2021/22.

A former Chelsea youth prospect, the Englishman’s stratospheric rise from a lesser-known gem to becoming one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents has been commendable - and this summer could present an opportunity for him to take his career to a higher level.

