Ben Chilwell's Chelsea nightmare could come to an end in the January transfer window as his exile from the first-team continues to grow, and Crystal Palace could be the club to make a move for him with reports suggesting that they have been scouting the left-back.

Chilwell joined Chelsea in 2020, but a series of injuries and periods out of the first-team have made his move largely underwhelming. With Marc Cucurella being preferred to the England international in the first team, alongside the emergence of Renato Veiga and Levi Colwill also being able to play on the left, time is seemingly up for Chilwell in terms of his Chelsea career.

That will see clubs come in for him in the coming window, and Palace are one side to have been credited with an interest as they look to amend their poor start to the Premier League campaign, in which they currently remain winless.

Palace 'Interested' in Ben Chilwell

The left-back has become an outcast at Chelsea

The report from The Sun states that Chilwell, who has been described as "outstanding", could follow Scottish duo Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay to Napoli, as the Serie A side are tracking the Chelsea star with a view to a move.

But Napoli will not have it their own way, according to the report, with Palace also in the race, with Fulham and Ipswich Town similarly keen on Chilwell, and the trio could make their move in January.

Ben Chilwell's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 17th Assists 1 =12th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =5th Crosses Per Game 0.7 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.2 =8th Match rating 6.47 20th

GIVEMESPORT sources believe Chilwell is expected to leave Chelsea in the winter window, and Antonio Conte is thought to be a 'huge fan' of the wing-back, who has fallen on tough times at Stamford Bridge in recent months under Enzo Maresca. Chilwell could move on loan with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the campaign, with the defender being concerned about the lack of game time coming his way in west London - and that could force his move after failing to find a new club in the summer.

The former Leicester City man last appeared for Chelsea in the League Cup against Barrow in September, but his most recent Premier League appearance was a late cameo against Everton back in April - with his last start coming in March. And that could force Palace to make a move for his signature if they can agree a fee with the Blues to land their man.

Chilwell Would Be An Inspired Palace Signing

The England star has proved he can do it in the Premier League

Chilwell clearly has talent, summed up by his 123 appearances for Leicester and his 107 appearances for Chelsea - with 12 goals and 18 assists at Premier League level to boot - and alongside Champions League appearances and 21 England caps, that is still a huge amount of experience for a 27-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Chilwell played a key part for Chelsea in their 2021 Champions League win, starting in every game beyond the round of 16.

Chilwell has struggled for minutes, and only extended his contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2022/23 season, so he has three years left on his contract and may not come cheap.

But with Palace struggling this season, they could be tempted to splash the cash in January and Chilwell could well come into their lineup. Oliver Glasner is known for playing a three-back formation, and as a wide wing-back, he could blossom in another London outfit.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-10-24.