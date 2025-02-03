Crystal Palace are on the cusp of announcing Ben Chilwell as their latest arrival as the Chelsea star has successfully passed his medical ahead of completing a loan move to Selhurst Park for the remainder of the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on our deadline day Market Madness podcast.

The Eagles got their winter spending underway with the acquisition of Romain Esse last month, thanks to reaching a £14.5million agreement with Championship outfit Millwall, but boss Oliver Glasner is still looking to conclude last-gasp business despite registered a 2-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday.

Chilwell Set to Complete Eagles Loan Switch

Left-back poised to be announced as temporary arrival

Chilwell is on the verge of being officially confirmed as a Crystal Palace loanee after passing medical tests on deadline day, according to GMS sources, and his decision to head to Selhurst Park came after being urged by England head coach Thomas Tuchel to embark on a fresh challenge and get further game time during a phone call last week.

The left-back, who has been at Stamford Bridge since sealing a £50million switch from Leicester City in August 2020, has been starved of opportunities since Enzo Maresca took over as his current employers' boss in the summer and is preparing to move onto pastures new under Glasner's tutelage.

Crystal Palace have been looking for cover on the left-hand side of their backline, with Tyrick Mitchell being among the first names on the team sheet thanks to having limited competition for a starting berth, and GMS sources have learned that Chilwell's arrival could pave the way for Marc Guehi to move in the opposite direction during the summer.

The centre-back - who is still admired in west London - was the subject of a rejected £70million offer from Tottenham Hotspur in the final hours of the transfer window, but the Eagles' negotiations with the Blues in the aftermath of seeing Trevoh Chalobah having his loan cut short shows they have maintained a good relationship.

