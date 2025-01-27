Crystal Palace are plotting a late loan deal for Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell but are one of several Premier League clubs interested, according to The Daily Mail.

Chilwell has been told he's free to leave Stamford Bridge and has no future under Enzo Maresca, having been frozen out of his first-team. The English left-back hasn't made a single Premier League appearance, and his only outing this season was for 45 minutes in a 5-0 win over EFL League Two outfit Barrow AFC in the Carabao Cup third round.

The 28-year-old has been with the Blues since August 2020, when he joined the West London giants from Leicester City for £50 million. He looks increasingly likely to depart on loan before the window closes on February 3, and he'll be eager to reignite his career.

Crystal Palace Explore Potential Chilwell Loan

Glasner Wants A New Left-Back

Chilwell is on Palace's radar, and they have been looking at signing a left-back this month to give Tyrick Mitchell cover. Speculation is growing over Mitchell's future at Selhurst Park, and Arsenal are one of several clubs showing interest in the 25-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Oliver Glasner could turn to Chilwell in a loan deal, and the 21-cap England international will jump at the chance of remaining in the Premier League. West Ham United, Everton and Manchester United, if their Patrick Dorgu pursuit fails, are also keeping tabs, while Borussia Dortmund could offer a move to the Bundesliga.

Romain Esse, 19, was the Eagles' first signing of the window after the English winger arrived from Milwall in a £14.5 million deal. Their business isn't done as his defence looks to be an area they want to strengthen ahead of deadline day, and Chilwell has valuable experience.

Ben Chilwell Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Appearances (starts) 13 (9) Assists 1 Expected Assists 1.80 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes 1.1 Accurate Long Balls 0.4 (24%) Accurate Crosses 0.7 (21%) Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Tackles Per Game 1.2 Successful Dribbles 0.5 (47%) Ground Duels Won 2.6 (27%) Aerial Duels Won 0.9 (44%)

Chilwell's spell at Chelsea has been littered with injury issues, but he arrived as one of England's most highly regarded full-backs. He's made 107 appearances at Stamford Bridge, registering nine goals and 12 assists and was part of the side that won the UEFA Champions League under newly-appointed Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 27/01/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox