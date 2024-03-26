Highlights Crystal Palace are confident of luring Ben Johnson to Selhurst Park when his West Ham United contract expires in the summer.

The Eagles have been attempting to convince the Europa Conference League winner to move across the capital for a number of months.

Crystal Palace would be surprised if they fail to land Johnson as the first signing since Oliver Glasner took charge last month.

Crystal Palace are edging towards making Ben Johnson the first signing of boss Oliver Glasner's reign at Selhurst Park as they are on the verge of striking an agreement which would see the West Ham United star join as a free agent in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Eagles have entered a new era after Roy Hodgson stepped down as the south Londoners' chief following a health scare and supporters showing signs of discontent due to being at risk of dropping into a relegation dogfight thanks to a poor run of results which included a thumping at the hands of arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Although Palace strengthened their options on the right-hand side of their backline by landing Daniel Munoz from Genk in a £6.9million deal during the final days of the winter transfer window, Glasner has set his sights on adding even more competition for places ahead of his first full season at the helm.

Palace Have Been Making Inroads Over Johnson Deal for Months

South Londoners would be shocked if right-back fails to join

There is a strong feeling that Johnson will bring the curtain down on his West Ham career and embark on a fresh challenge at Palace after a deal has been in the works for a number of months, according to GMS sources, but his current employers are still desperate to convince him to sign fresh terms.

The Eagles have noticed a potential opportunity to pounce as the 10-cap England under-21 international entered the final six months of his £20,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, which has given him the opportunity to hold negotiations and pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club, but Glasner is in line to profit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Johnson has only played the full 90 minutes four times in the Premier League this season, and each of those occasions have come since the turn of the year

Although Johnson's future will only become clear at the end of the season, with him currently battling for further continental silverware thanks to West Ham being in the Europa League quarter-finals less than a year after tasting glory in the Europa Conference League, GMS sources indicate that Palace would be surprised if they fail to acquire Johnson ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 24-year-old has shown his versatility this season, thanks to Hammers chief David Moyes deploying him on the left and right-hand sides of the backline and midfield over the course of his 16 appearances prior to the international break, but his key objective would be battling with winter recruit Munoz for a regular starting berth if he heads to Selhurst Park.

Ben Johnson's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Daniel Munoz this season Ben Johnson Daniel Munoz Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.7 52.5 Ball recoveries 7.87 5.23 Crosses 4.47 1.41 Progressive carries 2.13 2.00 Shots 1.06 1.05 Statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

West Ham Expecting Johnson Departure in Summer Window

Hammers making contingency plans following rejection of fresh terms

West Ham boss Moyes has tasked technical director Tim Steidten and the east Londoners' scouting network with identifying potential replacements as they have become resigned to losing Johnson, GMS sources understand, despite making it clear that they want to keep him on their books heading into the 2024/25 campaign after being described as 'wonderful' by former first-team coach Stuart Pearce.

The Hammers' academy graduate snubbed a new contract offer last month as the proposal did not meet his demands of securing a wage increase which reflects his standing within the squad, having broken into the first-team picture after coming through the capital club's youth ranks.

Johnson also turned down the opportunity to sign a six-and-a-half year deal in February 2022, which resulted in West Ham taking advantage of a two-year option to extend his current agreement, but he was understood to be happy in his current surroundings and focused on establishing himself as Moyes' first-choice right-back.

Although respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Under-21 European Championships winner was on Leeds United's list of targets for the winter transfer window as German tactician Daniel Farke looks to lead the Yorkshire side back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, a switch to Elland Road failed to come to fruition.

