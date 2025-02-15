Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is at risk of having a serious fight on his hands when the transfer window reopens in the summer as key men Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta could be offered opportunities to embark on a fresh challenge away from Selhurst Park.

The Eagles, who booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round thanks to overcoming Doncaster Rovers earlier this week, saw talisman Michael Olise move onto pastures new after completing a £50million switch to Bundesliga title-chasers Bayern Munich a matter of weeks before the current campaign got underway.

Although Romain Esse was Crystal Palace's most expensive arrival ahead of the winter deadline, after sealing a £14.5million move from Championship outfit Millwall, Glasner and chairman Steve Parish may be forced to contend with bids for a number of big-names ahead of next season.

Fresh Proposals May be Made for Guehi Deal

England international was subject of late offer in winter window

Crystal Palace remained resolute and rejected a £70million bid from Tottenham Hotspur in the final days of the winter transfer window, but there is growing confidence that the south Londoners will have their resolve tested once again when interested parties have a fresh opportunity to make a move in the summer.

The England international is poised to enter the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week contract ahead of next season getting underway, which will give suitors additional optimism as they aim to convince his current employers to cash in instead of taking the risk of seeing him walk away as a free agent in the not-too-distant future.

Newcastle United have also been among the sides desperate to land Guehi, having had a succession of offers worth up to £65million turned down by Crystal Palace last year, resulting in there being scope for a bidding war to ensue if Glasner and influential figures cannot convince him to end speculation by penning fresh terms.

A return to former employers Chelsea is a serious possibility for the central defender, with GMS sources recently revealing the west Londoners were willing to wait until the summer instead of attempting to thrash out a winter deal, and head coach Enzo Maresca has the additional bonus of being able to use a sell-on clause to his advantage.

Admirers Can Activate Release Clause for Eze

Glasner could be left helpless in battle to keep playmaker on board

Glasner is in serious danger of being left helpless in his attempts to keep Eze among his options heading into next season as admirers will have a fresh chance to trigger the £68million release clause written into the 26-year-old's Crystal Palace contract when the option re-activates in the summer.

The Eagles stand to make a significant profit if they sell their playmaker, having paid £19.5million when they signed him from Queens Park Rangers in August 2020, but there is an awareness behind the scenes that it will be difficult to replace his productivity in the final third of the pitch if they are forced to delve into the transfer market.

Premier League table-toppers Liverpool have been joined by Tottenham and Newcastle in keeping tabs on Eze's situation throughout the campaign, meaning there is at least a trio of domestic rivals contemplating whether to raid Crystal Palace as they go in search of fresh attacking impetus.

The length of time remaining on the England international's contract also complicates matters for the south Londoners as he is due to tick into the final two years of his £100,000-per-week agreement, leading to the forthcoming window potentially being their final opportunity to sell him for a hefty fee.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has been averaging 3.3 shots and 2.2 key passes per Premier League appearance this season

Spanish and French Giants Eye Mateta Swoop

Barcelona among sides keeping tabs on striker's situation

It is a similar story when it comes to Mateta as the striker has already entered the final two-and-a-half years of a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, and his form since the appointment of Glasner as Roy Hodgson's successor last year has resulted in there being growing interest in acquiring his services.

There have been suggestions that the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been put on red alert, meaning the chance to head to La Liga could come to light in the coming months, but the striker's current employers have also been aiming to persuade him to sign an improved deal as a reward for his goalscoring exploits this season.

Crystal Palace would seek in the region of £50million if any of Mateta's suitors decide to test their resolve by heading to the negotiating table as plans are made for the 2025/26 campaign, while a switch to Lyon would be particularly controversial as Eagles co-owner John Textor is also in charge of the Ligue 1 side.

It is abundantly clear that Glasner would prefer to keep the Frenchman on board, having described him as 'amazing' after grabbing both goals in a 2-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month, but it is becoming increasingly obvious that it may not be easy to reach that objective.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 12/02/2025