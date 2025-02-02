Crystal Palace completing the acquisition of Ben Chilwell 'could definitely happen before Monday's deadline' after discussions have been held with Premier League rivals Chelsea over a potential switch to Selhurst Park, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having sealed the acquisition of Romain Esse last month, thanks to a £14.5million fee being agreed with Championship outfit Millwall, Eagles boss Oliver Glasner has turned his attentions towards bringing in further reinforcements ahead of the transfer window slamming shut in little more than 24 hours' time.

Trevoh Chalobah returned to Chelsea during the winter transfer window, thanks to being recalled by Blues head coach Enzo Maresca, but Crystal Palace are looking to recover from the loss of the centre-back by raiding Stamford Bridge for an alternative defender at the season's midway point.

Eagles Close to Sealing Loan Deal for Chilwell

South Londoners waiting for England international to make decision

Crystal Palace have moved to within touching distance of agreeing a loan move for Chilwell, according to GMS' senior reporter Fabrizio Romano, with the final decision over the switch falling to the left-back after he has spent the majority of the campaign as an outcast in his current surroundings.

The Eagles have attempted to pounce after seeing the England international struggle to break into Maresca's plans despite Chelsea spending £50million to lure him away from Leicester City in August 2020, but they are in a race against time to convince him to swap Stamford Bridge for Selhurst Park.

Although Chilwell's salary is threatening to be a significant stumbling block, thanks to being on a contract which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week, Bridge believes Crystal Palace have a serious chance of concluding negotiations ahead of the fast-approaching deadline at 11pm on Monday.

The Sky Sports reporter told GMS:

"I think that one could happen because Chilwell has been told that he has got no future at Chelsea whatsoever. Palace have been looking to increase their options at left-back alongside Tyrick Mitchell, especially with the way they are playing, and he has become an option. "There are talks going on at the moment. I think they need to work out what to do when it comes to Chilwell's wages because he is on quite a lot at Chelsea. I don't know whether he'd go to Palace and become their highest earner straightaway. "That is something they are negotiating with Chelsea at the moment, but that's one I think could definitely happen before Monday's deadline."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Chilwell has been limited to just 45 minutes of action this season, with his solitary performance coming in Chelsea's Carabao Cup win against Barrow in September

McAtee Among Last-Gasp Targets for Glasner

West Ham threatening to provide competition for midfielder

Chilwell is not the only target who could head to Crystal Palace in the final hours of the transfer window as GMS sources recently revealed that Glasner is weighing up whether to make a move for James McAtee despite being in danger of facing stiff competition from the likes of West Ham United for the Manchester City attacking midfielder.

An opportunity to enter negotiations has opened up after fellow suitors Bayer Leverkusen turned their attentions towards landing Emiliano Buendia, who has joined on an initial loan deal which includes an option to complete a permanent switch from Aston Villa, and it could prove to be a busy deadline day in south London.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/02/2025