The central defender has been on the Eagles' books since joining in a £18million switch from Chelsea two years ago.

Guehi was being eyed by the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace are confident that Marc Guehi 'could eventually be worth £100million' for a key reason if he continues his fine form at Selhurst Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although boss Roy Hodgson splashed out more than £30million as he looked to strengthen his squad during the summer window, the Eagles could be in line to secure a significant windfall by sanctioning Guehi's exit in the not-too-distant future.

Crystal Palace latest news - Marc Guehi

Palace managed to hold onto Guehi beyond the September 1 transfer deadline despite Arsenal pinpointing him as a target, according to the Daily Mail, amid uncertainty over Gabriel Magalhaes' future.

The report suggests the central defender, who has been on the Eagles' books since sealing a £18million move from Chelsea two years ago, had worked his way onto the Premier League title-chasers' radar after gaining admiring glances from key personnel at the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guehi is also highly-rated by Manchester United, but they opted against testing Palace's resolve due to him not being earmarked as a priority during the final stages of the summer window.

Having made a promising start to the new campaign, the 23-year-old was included in the England squad to face Ukraine and Scotland during the current international break.

Guehi earned praise from Rio Ferdinand after starting the European Championships qualifier against Ukraine last weekend, with the iconic Three Lions centre-back claiming he 'steps up comfortably' whenever he is called upon by boss Gareth Southgate.

What has Dean Jones said about Guehi?

Jones understands that Palace believe they could go on to make a major profit on Guehi as he may end up being worth £100million if he continues to perform for England on the international stage.

The respected journalist feels the former Swansea City loanee's display against Ukraine, which resulted in him being handed a 6.8 match rating by WhoScored, increased his price tag.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's an important step forward for him in his career. He needs that international pedigree to go alongside all the games that he's managing to notch up in the Premier League. One of the big reasons that Palace already valued him over £60million was because they see him as a future England international. Because of his age, they feel like this is a guy that could eventually be worth £100million given the way that the transfer market is going right now. His price tag has already gone up, just off the back of this international break."

Where would Guehi rank among Palace's most expensive outgoings?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka became the most expensive departure in Palace's history when he sealed a move to Manchester United worth £50million, according to BBC Sport, four years ago.

As a result, Guehi - who has made 87 appearances for the south Londoners - would comfortably break the club-record if he is sold for £100million further down the line.

Wan-Bissaka headed to Old Trafford after just 46 outings in a Palace shirt, but he has gone on to make the right-back position his own.

The 25-year-old also got his hands on the Carabao Cup - the first time he has lifted silverware in his career - last season.

Crystal Palace's most expensive departures Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) €55m Yannick Bolasie (Everton) €28.9m Alexander Sorloth (RB Leipzig) €20m Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) €12m Wilfried Zaha (Manchester United) €11.75m All figures according to Transfermarkt

What is Guehi's contract situation?

Palace are not necessarily under pressure to sell Guehi as, according to Capology, he still has three years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract at Selhurst Park.

That will be music to Eagles boss Hodgson's ears as the defender is clearly at the forefront of his plans, having included him in the starting line-up for each of the opening four Premier League matches of the season and also handed him a substitute appearance as Championship side Plymouth Argyle were beaten in the second round of the Carabao Cup last month.

But Guehi has some way to go before being among Palace's top earners as Michael Olise is currently leading the way thanks to boasting a contract worth £100,000-per-week, while bit-part players Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards and Jairo Riedewald are also among the names to be on more lucrative deals.

Having seen talisman Wilfried Zaha leave Selhurst Park at the end of his agreement during the summer, with him choosing to join Turkish side Galatasaray despite a £200,000-per-week proposal being put on the table by his boyhood club, the south Londoners will not want to see another key man head through the exit door in the coming months.

Chelsea negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on clause when Guehi joined Palace, but chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman may look to ensure he remains in the capital for the foreseeable future by rewarding him with fresh terms further down the line.