Crystal Palace will have been desperate to keep hold of some of their key players this summer, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has now shared some ‘great news’ out of Selhurst Park, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Losing Wilfried Zaha was bad enough for the Eagles, meaning keeping hold of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze is imperative this summer.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Latest

Zaha left the club earlier in the window after his contract at Selhurst Park expired. The Ivorian winger went on to join Galatasaray on a free transfer after spending the majority of his career with Palace. Roy Hodgson and his recruitment team are yet to replace Zaha with an out-and-out winger during the transfer window – Matheus Franca has arrived at the capital club, but the young Brazilian is unproven in the Premier League and has predominantly featured in an attacking midfield position.

As mentioned, keeping hold of Olise and Eze is the next important step for Palace. Olise appeared to be close to joining London rivals Chelsea at one point this summer after they activated his release clause, before signing a new deal at Selhurst Park shortly after, as per Sky Sports. According to MailOnline, Manchester City scouts have been impressed with Eze and with just a few days left of the window, Palace fans may be sweating on his future at the club. Pep Guardiola’s side are now pushing to sign Matheus Nunes, which could impact their Eze pursuit, but Sky Sports reporter Bridge has now provided some insight into Palace’s transfer dealings.

What has Bridge said about Crystal Palace?

Bridge has suggested that the links between Eze and Man City appeared to have gone now, which is of course, great news for Palace fans. The Sky Sports reporter adds that he doesn’t believe anyone should be in a rush to leave Palace at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously losing Zaha, it was really important that they kept Olise. It would take something completely out of the blue from a club now to get Eze. I think that the links with Manchester City seem to have gone, which is great news for Crystal Palace and Hodgson. And I don't think anyone should been in a real rush to leave Palace at the moment. They've got a great manager there and the players love him. So yeah, also, Olise is injured, so they can't think about losing Eze at the moment."

Crystal Palace's summer signings Fee Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) Free Matheus Franca (Flamengo) £26m All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Crystal Palace?

Although keeping hold of players will be pivotal, Palace might need to make some moves in the transfer market. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace are really pushing to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but they may need reinforcements in attack. It’s understood that Palace are eyeing a move for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, which could solve Hodgson’s striker problem at Selhurst Park, with Jean-Philippe Mateta attracting interest from the likes of RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.