Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze will be 'difficult' for suitors to lure away from Selhurst Park as boss Oliver Glasner is desperate to keep the playmaker among his options heading into next season, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur are set to be frustrated in their pursuit.

The Eagles have been in a rich vein of form during the final weeks of the Premier League season, with last weekend's 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers allowing them to make it five wins from their last six fixtures, while they have found the back of the net 16 times along the way.

Glasner will be handed the opportunity to freshen up the squad he inherited from predecessor Roy Hodgson when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, having signed a two-and-a-half year contract in February, and the Austrian tactician is bracing himself for influential figures to be the subject of bids.

Eze Set Lofty Price Tag in Attempt to Fend off Suitors

Palace will not entertain selling Eze for less than £70million during the summer, according to Football Insider, and they are in a strong negotiating position ahead of admirers potentially testing their resolve thanks to their talisman committing his long-term future to the south Londoners in November.

The report suggests that the England international's agreement - which is worth £100,000-per-week and still has three years to run - does not include a straightforward release clause that interested parties can take advantage of, but the Eagles are still expecting a battle to keep him on their books heading into Glasner's first full campaign at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Palace would prefer to sanction Marc Guehi's departure than see Eze or fellow attacking midfielder Michael Olise embark on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks, and chairman Steve Parish will not allow the trio to move onto pastures new in the same window.

Eberechi Eze's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Michael Olise Eberechi Eze Michael Olise Pass completion percentage 76.6 74.6 Shots on target percentage 37.7 36.0 Key passes 2.42 2.65 Goals 0.41 0.76 Expected goals 0.40 0.37 Assists 0.14 0.38 Statistics correct as of 13/05/2024

It is understood that Tottenham Hotspur are upping the ante in their pursuit of the 25-year-old, whose family members were invited as special guests to watch the north London derby against Arsenal last month, while the capital club have an advantage over Manchester City in the race for his signature due to his desire not to move to the north of the country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze registered eight shots during Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Sheffield United on the opening weekend of the campaign, which has remained his highest tally in a single Premier League appearance this season

Dean Jones - Tottenham Will Struggle to Tempt Parish into Sanctioning Eze Exit

Although Jones understands that Tottenham chief Ange Postecoglou is keen to lure Eze away from Palace, there is a growing belief that it will be difficult to tempt Parish and Glasner to sanction a summer move across the capital after he has enjoyed a productive season in his current surroundings.

The respected reporter feels that the Lilywhites have struggled to make progress in their bid to strike an agreement for the former Queens Park Rangers man, who scored his ninth goal of the campaign last weekend, and he is more likely to stay at Selhurst Park than the likes of Olise and Guehi.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Spurs are being linked with Eberechi Eze but, while there is definitely a level of interest there, I’m not convinced it will get very far along the road to being done. A large reason for that is that I think Eze will probably stay at Palace for next season. "Of course, that is easy to say at the moment, when there are no firm offers on the table, but I just get the impression from people around the club that he is going to be the most difficult player to sign this summer, out of their star names."

Palace Braced for Wharton Bid Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich are preparing to make a move for Adam Wharton after missing out on his signature during their initial pursuit, according to respected journalist Alan Nixon, but Palace could hold out for as much as £60million as they are desperate to ensure his Selhurst Park career is not cut short.

The reporter suggests that the German giants had devised a plan to land the 20-year-old and develop him over the course of 18 months before the Eagles swooped in and completed a £22million deal with Blackburn Rovers, but they are refusing to give up and are set to reignite their interest.

