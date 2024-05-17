Highlights Crystal Palace are mulling over whether to make a move for Luton Town winger Alfie Doughty when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks.

The Eagles could hand the 24-year-old the opportunity to remain in the Premier League following his current employers' almost-certain relegation.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner is facing competition from West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers for Doughty's signature.

Crystal Palace are considering attempting to lure Alfie Doughty to Selhurst Park after joining two Premier League rivals in keeping an eye on his situation ahead of Luton Town being set to officially suffer relegation to the Championship this weekend, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Eagles entered a new era in February, when Oliver Glasner penned a two-and-a-half year contract after being tasked with succeeding Roy Hodgson, and the Austrian tactician will be given an opportunity to make alterations to the squad he inherited when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Palace are heading into their clash with Aston Villa on the final day of the season in an impressive run of form, having won five of their last six fixtures, but chairman Steve Parish has been involved in internal discussions over potential recruits as the south Londoners look to continue making improvements.

Eagles Plotting Potential Swoop for Doughty

Glasner could hand Luton wing-back chance to stay in top flight

Palace have an eye on Doughty's situation and could look to offer a quickfire return to the Premier League if Luton are unable to pull off a miracle and ensure they will remain in the top flight this weekend, according to GMS sources, meaning he may be in line to become Glasner's first signing in the hot-seat.

The 24-year-old has played a pivotal role in the Hatters still having an outside chance of staving off dropping into the Championship at the first time of asking, having racked up eight assists and found the back of the net once in 36 domestic appearances this season, and his performances have resulted in him moving onto the Eagles' radar.

Tyrick Mitchell has been given more of a license to get forward since Glasner secured the managerial reins, which resulted in the academy graduate grabbing his second goal of the campaign during Palace's thumping of Manchester United earlier this month, but Doughty's arrival would result in him having stiff competition for a left wing-back starting berth.

Alfie Doughty's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Tyrick Mitchell Alfie Doughty Tyrick Mitchell Percentage of aerial duels won 65.7 42.2 Crosses 10.4 1.88 Shot-creating actions 3.59 1.30 Key passes 2.16 0.66 Interceptions 0.95 0.72 Shots 0.79 0.32 Assists 0.25 0.09 Statistics correct as of 17/05/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GMS that there is a serious possibility of Eberechi Eze remaining with the capital club despite interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, which will come as a major boost to his current employers, but plans are still being put in place to draft in reinforcements in various positions.

Palace are in line to be able to secure Doughty's signature without parting with a fee if they choose to up the ante in their pursuit as his Luton contract, which allows him to pocket £25,000-per-week, is due to expire in the coming weeks after the Hatters have put off attempting to tie the left winger down to fresh terms until the division they will be competing in next season is formalised.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alfie Doughty made nine key passes during Luton Town's 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United in February, which has remained his highest tally in a single Premier League outing this season

West Ham and Wolves Among Additional Doughty Admirers

Premier League rivals aiming to take advantage of expected relegation

GMS sources have been informed that Doughty is attracting interest from a string of Premier League clubs looking to take advantage of Luton's almost-certain relegation to the Championship, resulting in Palace expecting a fight for his signature if they choose to make a move in the coming weeks.

It is understood that West Ham United, who are preparing to enter a new era under incoming chief Julen Lopetegui, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also mulling over whether to hand the London-born former Stoke City man an opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge in the top flight.

But Palace are continuing to monitor Doughty, who was described as 'fantastic' by Luton teammate Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, and are refusing to rule out the possibility of welcoming him to Selhurst Park as Glasner looks to make his mark.

