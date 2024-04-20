Highlights Crystal Palace will struggle to keep hold of Michael Olise at Selhurst Park during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The winger has been the subject of interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Olise reportedly has a £60m release clause inserted into his contract, which becomes active this summer.

Crystal Palace will find it difficult to keep hold of Michael Olise during the 2024 summer window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively updates GIVEMESPORT on the winger's "complicated" situation at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are set for a transitional market at the end of the 2023/24 season, with Oliver Glasner set for his first window at the helm in south London.

Palace's Premier League survival is yet to be confirmed, but are likely to secure their status in the top-flight, with the captial club currently sitting four places and eight points above the drop zone. Olise has been one of the club's standout players over the past three seasons, but has struggled with a hamstring issue.

Olise attracting Premier League interest

In August 2023, Olise had looked set for a move to Chelsea, after the west London giants activated the winger's £35m release clause. Despite the deal looking set to be completed, the wide man conducted a U-turn and remained at Selhurst Park, comitting himself to a new contract.

According to reports, Olise's current deal includes a £60m release clause which will become active during the 2024 summer transfer window. The 22-year-old has attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United during the 2023/24 season, despite being absent for much of the campaign with a hamstring issue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Olise has registered nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists) in 13 Premier League appearances across the 2023/24 season.

In March, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Olise is Manchester United's only agreed summer transfer target, following INEOS' minority takeover of the Old Trafford outfit, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, being confirmed in February. With an active release clause, top clubs have a ballpark figure and could look to sign the France U21 international at a reduced rate, should they prise Palace into a sale.

Michael Olise - stats vs wingers/attacking midfielders across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.31 69 Assists 0.37 91 xAG 0.34 96 Shot-creating actions 5.58 92 Interceptions 0.80 89 Blocks 1.41 88

Fabrizio Romano - Olise is 'appreciated around England'

Romano feels that it will be difficult for Crystal Palace to keep Olise because of the level of interest in the winger this summer. The journalist has namedropped the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea as clubs that could sign the talent. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it will be difficult to keep Olise at Crystal Palace because there is a lot of interest. There is interest from Man Utd, but Arsenal and Chelsea have also looked at the player's situation for a long time. So, I think Olise is appreciated around England. When you have these kinds of clubs moving around your player, it’s complicated, especially in this case with a release clause in his contract. So, I think it will be a difficult mission for Crystal Palace.”

Crystal Palace 'one to watch' in race for Eddie Nketiah

Whilst much speculation will persist around Michael Olise's future at Crystal Palace, the Eagles will also be eager to focus on securing reinforcements for Oliver Glasner's side ahead of the 2023/24 season. Once Premier League survival is assured, the south London outfit can begin to draw up a shortlist for the summer transfer window.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (1st April) that Crystal Palace could reignite their interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah this summer. The Gunners could hold out for a fee worth around £30m to part ways with the striker, who has often deputised for Gabriel Jesus in the centre-forward role at the Emirates Stadium. With Palace wary of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, they will be eager to drive down that figure for the former England international's services.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 18-04-24.