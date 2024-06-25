Highlights Crystal Palace are concerned that Eberechi Eze will entertain walking away from Selhurst Park following Michael Olise's expected switch to Bayern Munich.

Key personnel are anxious over whether the England international could look to follow in his teammate's footsteps by embarking on a fresh challenge.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Marc Guehi's future after he has been among England's best performers during the early stages of Euro 2024.

Crystal Palace are worried that they are in danger of losing another talisman in the coming weeks as there are concerns that Eberechi Eze will look to seal his Selhurst Park departure in the aftermath of teammate Michael Olise deciding it is the right time to embark on a fresh challenge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner is putting preparations in place for his first full season at the Eagles' helm, having signed a two-and-a-half year contract when he succeeded Roy Hodgson in February, he is at serious risk of his squad being depleted during the summer transfer window.

Olise has pinpointed Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as his preferred destination after edging towards moving onto pastures new - despite also gaining interest from the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Manchester United - but he may not prove to be the only big-name exit ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Eagles Concerned Eze Could Become More Open to Departure

Key personnel behind the scenes at Palace are growing increasingly fearful that Eze could follow Olise out of the club, according to GMS sources, but they remain hopeful of interested parties opting against testing their resolve with a lucrative bid as Premier League rivals step up their preparations for the fast-approaching new term.

The attacking midfielder found the back of the net 11 times and racked up a further six assists over the course of 31 appearances during the 2023/24 season, resulting in Glasner being determined for chairman Steve Parish to resist the temptation to cash in if a big-money offer is put on the table.

Eze and Olise are close allies within the Palace camp and, with the latter preparing to join Bayern Munich, GMS sources have been informed that it is likely that the England international will become more open to entertaining a switch during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Eberechi Eze's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Michael Olise Eberechi Eze Michael Olise Shots 3.60 3.94 Key passes 2.37 2.54 Shots on target 1.45 1.41 Goals 0.48 0.70 Assists 0.18 0.42 Statistics correct as of 25/06/2024

Although Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be among the clubs keeping tabs on the 25-year-old's situation, having been described as 'unbelievable' by Eagles defender Joachim Andersen, there are question marks over whether the north Londoners are in a position to trigger the initial £60million release clause written into his Selhurst Park contract.

There have also been whispers that Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal, who came agonisingly close to ending their wait to reclaim the Premier League title last month, have an interest in Eze after seeing him shine in a Palace shirt and go on to secure some game time for England at Euro 2024.

But the Eagles are desperate to avoid selling two of their main attacking assets in the same window, and GMS recently reported that the capital club are eager to hold onto the former Queens Park Rangers playmaker for another season to avoid Glasner having to oversee a significant summer rebuild.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze registered eight shots and seven key passes during Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Sheffield United on the opening day of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, and they remained his highest figures in both metrics for the remainder of the season

Uncertainty Surrounding Guehi's Future

England international has alerted clubs at Euro 2024

GMS sources have been told that there is ongoing uncertainty over whether central defender Marc Guehi will remain on Palace's books for the foreseeable future as his eye-catching performances on the international stage have given him a platform to put himself in the shop window.

The 23-year-old has profited from Harry Maguire being ruled out of England's squad for Euro 2024 by failing to miss a single minute of the group stage, and the opportunity presented by chief Gareth Southgate has allowed admirers to judge how he handles high-pressure encounters.

Guehi only has two years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract and, although Palace are overjoyed by their fan favourite flourishing for the Three Lions, they are aware that being one of the first names on the team sheet could lead to there being an increased number of clubs circling for his signature.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored