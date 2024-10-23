Crystal Palace are poised to face an uphill battle in their bid to tempt Gareth Southgate into replacing Oliver Glasner in the Selhurst Park hot-seat as he has reservations over taking the job amid growing fears that Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton will depart within the next 12 months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Eagles made unwanted history earlier this week as a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest at the City Ground - courtesy of Chris Wood's long-range strike slipping through Dean Henderson's grasp - resulted in the south Londoners equalling their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Palace's latest setback has led to the pressure intensifying on Austrian tactician Glasner as they have gone winless in the top flight since key men Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise departed during the summer transfer window, with the latter completing a £50million switch to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Southgate Not Convinced by Return to Eagles

Tactician planning to continue break from management

Southgate has reservations over returning to management in the Palace dugout despite being a club icon thanks to his playing career at Selhurst Park, according to GMS sources, resulting in chairman Steve Parish facing the prospect of having to look in an alternative direction if he sacks Glasner in the coming weeks.

Although the former England and Middlesbrough chief already has an affinity with the Eagles' fanbase due to making 117 appearances and chalking up a further 11 goal contributions in the capital club's colours, it is already appearing that the Premier League strugglers will face an uphill battle aiming to convince him to head back to familiar surroundings.

GMS sources have been informed that Southgate is not going to be interested in taking over at Palace when he has already planned to take a break from the dugout, while Glasner will retain the board's support unless there becomes a genuine concern that he is leading them towards relegation to the Championship.

Gareth Southgate's managerial statistics compared to Oliver Glasner Gareth Southgate Oliver Glasner Matches 287 406 Won 138 199 Drawn 64 93 Lost 85 114 Goals for 488 714 Goals against 315 515 Statistics correct as of 23/10/2024

The 54-year-old tactician, who walked away from a £5million-per-year contract with England in the aftermath of missing out on Euro 2024 glory at the hands of Spain in the final during the summer, has been working as a technical observer at UEFA as he carefully plots his next managerial move.

Palace have been contemplating whether to attempt to persuade Southgate to succeed Glasner in the hot-seat following an underwhelming start to the season, GMS sources recently revealed, while David Moyes would be open to the role and Graham Potter is also admired by Parish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate averaged 1.05 points-per-game in the Premier League when he was in charge of Middlesbrough

South Londoners Fearful of Significant Exits

Eze, Guehi and Wharton could be difficult to keep at Selhurst Park

GMS sources have been told that there are growing fears behind the scenes that Eze, Guehi and Wharton could quit Palace if they continue struggling for results under Glasner, having worked their way onto the radar of numerous Premier League clubs thanks to their performances in their current surroundings.

The trio, who are on contracts worth a combined total of £185,000-per-week at Selhurst Park, are among the first names on the team sheet when fully fit and there are concerns that admirers may look to take advantage when the transfer window reopens if the Eagles do not enjoy an upturn in form.

Manchester City are among the sides keeping an eye on Wharton's situation, GMS sources understand, while the reigning Premier League champions have also been alongside Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in seriously considering a move for Palace talisman Eze in recent months.

There is an acceptance that central defender Guehi, who was the subject of multiple bids worth up to £65million from Newcastle United during the summer, will be difficult to hold onto as interest has refused to go away following his impressive performances in an England shirt at Euro 2024.

