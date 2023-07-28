Crystal Palace may have been boosted in their bid to keep Michael Olise at Selhurst Park as journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether there is a release clause written into his contract.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is desperate to hold onto the winger after already seeing Wilfried Zaha join Turkish giants Galatasaray following the expiry of his £130,000-per-week deal.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Michael Olise

According to French media outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea have upped the ante in their pursuit of Olise by reaching an agreement in principle on personal terms with the Palace talisman.

The report suggests the Blues have already tested their Premier League rivals' resolve with a bid for the 21-year-old, who registered 13 goal contributions last season, while Paris Saint-Germain have also added him to their list of targets.

Manchester City are waiting in the wings for Olise and seeking clarity over whether he will miss the opening stages of the 2023/24 campaign through injury before potentially pouncing.

But the interest in the France under-21 international does not stop there as Arsenal are additional suitors, although Chelsea are most confident of prising him away from Palace.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles will not want to sanction Olise's exit during the final weeks of the transfer window as it will leave Hodgson with little time to source a replacement.

The wide-man has found the back of the net six times and provided a further 19 assists over the course of 71 appearances for Palace.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Olise?

In a major boost for Palace, Jacobs understands that Olise does not have a £35million release clause written into his contract.

The respected journalist believes the south Londoners renegotiated terms with the former Reading man shortly after he arrived in an £8million switch.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, we hear a lot of conflicting information about the release clause and even if one exists.

"There's no full clarity because my understanding has always been that Olise joined from Reading in 2021 and, after impressing for Crystal Palace, the £35million release clause was actually removed from the contract. But we do see some reports out there saying that it's still available."

What's next for Crystal Palace?

According to Football Insider, Palace are battling it out with Premier League rivals Fulham to sign Everton winger Demarai Gray ahead of the September 1 deadline.

But the report suggests remaining in the English top flight is not a foregone conclusion for the Jamaica international, who has scored 12 goals for his current employers, as interest has also come in from the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

However, Palace may have the upper-hand in proceedings as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Gray to end up heading to Selhurst Park after Zaha's exit.

Everton are willing to cash in on the 27-year-old as he has entered the final 12 months of his £42,000-per-week contract on Merseyside.

Gray has been on the Toffees' books since sealing a £1.7million switch from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen two years ago.