Highlights Crystal Palace have expressed an interest in landing Eddie Nketiah after he has struggled to work his way to the top of the pecking order at Arsenal.

The Eagles are long-term admirers of the one-cap England international, having previously attempted to lure him away from the Emirates Stadium.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes Palace are facing difficulties in their pursuit of Nketiah.

Crystal Palace have a 'genuine' interest in Eddie Nketiah, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will struggle to lure the Arsenal star to Selhurst Park for a key reason.

The south Londoners have been struggling for goals this season, with Sheffield United and Burnley being the only sides to have been less prolific in the Premier League, and it has resulted in them flirting with the relegation zone as well as crashing out of the FA Cup in midweek.

Hodgson, who parted with more than £30million when he drafted in reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut, is scouring the market for potential acquisitions ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline.

Eagles eager to land long-term target Nketiah

Arsenal are unwilling to sell Nketiah for less than £30million after Palace have expressed an interest in acquiring his services, according to the Daily Star, and his current employers would push to include a sell-on clause in any deal which sees him embark on a fresh challenge.

The report suggests that the Eagles are facing a battle to sign the striker, who has found the back of the net six times this season, as he is highly-regarded by key figures behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium and they feel there is further room for improvement.

Palace are long-term admirers of Nketiah, having attempted to sign him before plumping for Odsonne Edouard when they baulked at Arsenal's demands in August 2021, and he has a better strike rate than the frontmen currently at Hodgson's disposal despite being forced to contend with limited game time since the campaign got underway.

How Eddie Nketiah's statistical averages per 90 minutes compare to Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta this season Eddie Nketiah Odsonne Edouard Jean-Philippe Mateta Goals 0.46 0.43 0.22 Shots 2.96 2.83 1.33 Shots on target 0.93 1.09 0.67 Expected goals 0.38 0.36 0.29 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 18/1/2024

The Eagles could finally succeed in their attempts to land the one-cap England international as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners may consider cashing in as he is struggling to work his way to the forefront of boss Mikel Arteta's plans and the Spanish tactician could draft in a big-name replacement thanks to being able to offer Champions League action and involvement in a Premier League title race.

But it has emerged that Arsenal see Nketiah as being part of their plans, meaning they will only entertain sanctioning his Emirates Stadium exit if an alternative frontman heads to north London before the winter window slams shut.

The Gunners are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the 24-year-old's £100,000-per-week contract not being due to expire until the summer of 2027, which complicates matters for Palace as they mull over whether to test their capital rivals' resolve with a bid.

Ben Jacobs - Palace facing difficulties in Nketiah pursuit

Although Jacobs understands that Palace are eager to strike an agreement with Arsenal over Nketiah, he has serious doubts over whether a January move is on the cards as Arteta is unwilling to sanction his departure unless a replacement is secured.

While the respected reporter is aware that Ivan Toney is interested in heading to the Emirates Stadium, it will be difficult for the Gunners to prise him away from Brentford in the coming weeks, so a bid in the region of £40million will be needed to tempt them into selling the Eagles' target.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Crystal Palace's interest in Eddie Nketiah is genuine, but Arsenal are not planning to let him go unless another striker comes in first. "Ivan Toney would welcome an Arsenal approach, but there is no movement. It is more likely that Toney stays. He has said on record he feels he owes Brentford for how they have looked after him during his ban for gambling breaches. "Brentford want more than £80million for Toney, and perhaps even as high as £100million. As importantly, they don't want to sell whilst Bryan Mbeumo is injured and Yoane Wissa is at the Africa Cup of Nations. Toney's goals are needed to help Brentford keep clear of the bottom three. "Nketiah is valued as an important squad player and, therefore, would have to push for an exit if he wants to depart now. Mikel Arteta wants to keep as much depth as possible. "Although it is true that Arsenal would view £35million or £40million as good money for Nketiah, they still prefer to keep him, as it stands."

Hodgson pinpoints Phillips as target

Hodgson has confirmed that he is keen to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, according to the Evening Standard, although he has ruled out the possibility of Palace being able to afford a permanent deal.

The report suggests that the 76-year-old tactician has outlined that he would be able to offer the England international regular game time if he heads to Selhurst Park, having been restricted to just 318 minutes of action this season as he bids for a spot in the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2024.

But Palace are not the only side plotting a move for Phillips as it is understood that La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also showing interest, and his future is set to be decided next week after falling out of favour under Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola.

Related Crystal Palace have 'asked to be kept aware' of Danny Ings' situation Crystal Palace could be in the market for a new striker in the January transfer window, with West Ham United's Danny Ings linked with a move.

West Ham United, Newcastle United and Juventus are further suitors, but the defensive midfielder's admirers are playing the waiting game as they are keen to see whether his current employers are willing to drop their demands for a £7million loan fee.

Phillips is being heavily linked with a Manchester City departure after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that his Etihad Stadium career is coming to a close due to being desperate to secure regular game time.