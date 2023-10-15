Highlights Crystal Palace's decision not to sign a natural winger to replace Wilfried Zaha may come back to haunt them, especially with key attacking players injured.

Former manager Neil Warnock missed out on signing Virgil van Dijk due to doubts over his ability, but the defender's success proves it was a poor opinion.

Palace also missed out on signing Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies due to work permit issues, highlighting the difficulties in securing young talent from abroad.

Crystal Palace could have signed a Champions League and Premier League winner under Neil Warnock, as presenter HLTCO reveals the internal details as to why they turned him down, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles may be living to regret their decision.

It was a difficult summer for Palace after they lost their talisman, Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian winger joined Galatasaray on a free transfer after his contract at Selhurst Park expired, and the Eagles failed to sign a direct replacement.

Crystal Palace's summer signings Fee Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) Free Matheus Franca (Flamengo) £26m Dean Henderson (Man United) £20m Rob Holding (Arsenal) Undisclosed All fees according to Sky Sports

Matheus Franca could be the man to replace Zaha in the long-term, but he's yet to feature in the Premier League and is still only 19 years old. The club might live to regret not investing in a natural, out-and-out winger, especially with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise currently out injured.

Against Nottingham Forest in Palace's last fixture, Hodgson named Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Odsonne Edouard as his front three. You wouldn't label any of the trio natural wingers, which causes issues with the balance of Palace's attack.

Neil Warnock had some doubts, but that's proven to be quite a poor opinion - HLTCO

Former Palace manager Neil Warnock has previously admitted that he could have signed now-Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for just £5m, but his chief scout claimed he was too slow. The centre-back later joined Southampton, and then moved to Merseyside for a fee of £75m, per BBC.

HLTCO has claimed that, of course, the addition of Van Dijk, who is now valued at £86m by Transfermarkt, would have been hugely beneficial to Palace, especially if they could have made a huge profit like Southampton did. The presenter adds, however, that these kinds of situations will occur at every Premier League club, not just Palace. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, HLTCO said...

"Van Dijk is another name that immediately came to mind, because Neil Warnock is on record as saying that when he was Crystal Palace boss, he was a player that was put to him by the scouting network. And I think he had some doubts over whether or not he was going to be able to handle the rigours of Premier League football, which has obviously proven to be quite a poor opinion. But I think, you know, there are probably all sorts that fans aren't privy to. At the same time as you can look at these high-profile examples, I think it's sort of part and parcel within the game now that every club particularly in a division as competitive as the Premier League, they'll have these players going across their desks, but Virgil van Dijk and Alphonso Davies are definitely two very high profile ones that would have undeniably helped us if they had come in."

Who else have the Eagles missed out on?

The most high-profile player, which HLTCO has touched upon, is Bayern Munich left-back Davies. Steve Parish admitted that Palace tried to sign him when he was a kid playing in Canada, but they couldn't secure a work permit...

"When he was 15, 16 in a football school in Edmonton, where my sister lives, she recommended him to me. We flew to Canada especially to see the player. We wanted to sign him, but once again we couldn't get a work permit in England! True story! I still have all the mails. I'm sure he would have been interested in coming to us - and we were very early!"

It's difficult to blame Palace for this one, as it wouldn't have been easy to secure a work permit for a player so young playing in Canada. We all have the benefit of hindsight looking back on failed transfers.

What's next at Selhurst Park?

The Eagles are set for a tricky period, with both Olise and Eze on the sidelines due to injury. The international break comes at a good time for Hodgson and his team, as it gives two of their key players further time to rest and recover.

Palace face Newcastle United away before hosting league leaders Tottenham Hotspur after the internationals, so it will be a tough spell for the capital club. Hodgson has to find a way to create chances without Eze and Olise, with his side failing to score in their last two Premier League home games.