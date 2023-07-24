Highlights Crystal Palace is determined to keep Michael Olise at Selhurst Park, especially after Wilfried Zaha's departure, as he is crucial to the team.

The ideal scenario for Palace would have been to complete any potential deal for Olise at the start of the transfer window to have time to bring in a replacement.

Palace is also facing interest in Cheick Doucoure, with Liverpool and PSG among the clubs targeting the defensive midfielder. Palace is demanding £70 million for Doucoure.

Crystal Palace will be desperate to fend off interest in Selhurst Park favourite Michael Olise for a key reason, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles, under the stewardship of Roy Hodgson after he signed a new contract earlier this month, have Premier League rivals circling for their winger's signature.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Michael Olise

According to French media outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea have set their sights on landing Olise and already reached an agreement in principle over personal terms ahead of a potential switch to Stamford Bridge.

The report suggests Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 21-year-old, who racked up 13 goal contributions last season, but the west Londoners have tested Palace's resolve with an opening offer.

It is understood that Manchester City are also among Olise's suitors and mulling over whether to take advantage of the £35million release clause written into his contract.

While Arsenal are in the hunt for the wide-man's services as well, Chelsea are confident of being able to tie up a deal.

Olise has been on Palace's books for two years, having sealed an £8million switch from Reading as he headed into the Premier League for the first time.

The France under-21 international has gone on to score six goals and register a further 19 assists over the course of 71 appearances in an Eagles shirt.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Olise?

Sheth believes Palace will do all they can to hold onto Olise as they will not want to see him head through the exit door during the same transfer window as Wilfried Zaha's departure was sealed.

The Sky Sports reporter also feels Hodgson will be determined to retain the fan favourite's services with the opening Premier League fixture against Sheffield United just a matter of weeks away.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "He is so crucial to Crystal Palace, particularly with Wilfried Zaha departing. It'll be interesting to see what happens with Olise.

"But I'm sure Crystal Palace will not want to let him go, especially now, when we are three weeks out from the start of the season.

"If they were going to do business with him, the ideal scenario would have been, 'let's get it done at the start of the window, so we can bring in a replacement'.

"Of course, there is still time in this transfer window, but the ideal scenario for clubs is to basically have the key members of their squad - ins and outs - ready and available for the start of the season."

What's next for Crystal Palace?

Olise is not the only big-name being linked with a move away from Palace as respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have a 'genuine' interest in Cheick Doucoure.

According to MailOnline, the Eagles have responded to the Merseyside giants targeting the defensive midfielder by demanding £70million.

The report suggests Doucoure, who made 35 appearances during his first season in a Palace shirt, is a concrete target for Liverpool chief Klopp and Hodgson is bracing himself for an enquiry.

PSG have also entered the race for the Mali international's signature, but the south Londoners are in a strong negotiating position.

Doucoure, who joined in a £21million move from French side Lens 12 months ago, still has four years remaining on his £60,000-per-week contract.