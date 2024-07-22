Highlights Crystal Palace are pursuing Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr.

Marseille have rejected Palace's opening proposal for Sarr.

Palace are also considering making a bid for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe.

Crystal Palace are pushing to sign Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr, but the Ligue 1 club have rejected their opening proposal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Palace will be in the market for a new addition in attack after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier in the summer transfer window. The Eagles may also struggle to keep hold of Eberechi Eze for too long due to increased interest in the England international, so adding another forward player to their squad will be hugely beneficial.

Former Watford winger Sarr has now emerged as an option for Oliver Glasner's side. The Senegalese star moved to Marseille just last summer, but he failed to hit the same heights he did during his time in England.

Crystal Palace 'Want' Ismaila Sarr

Negotiations are ongoing

According to Italian reporter Romano, Crystal Palace want to bring Sarr to Selhurst Park this summer. Marseille have rejected their opening proposal, but negotiations are still ongoing with Sarr, who was previously described as a 'freak' talent, wanting a return to the Premier League...

"Crystal Palace want Ismaila Sarr, talks taking place but Olympique Marseille have rejected their opening proposal. Negotiations still ongoing between the clubs with Sarr keen on Premier League return, but new proposal needed to get it done."

Ismaila Sarr's Ligue 1 statistics - Marseille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 10th Goals 3 =2nd Assists 4 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.1 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 8th Match rating 6.73 =10th

Sarr joined Marseille last summer for a fee of around £15m, so the French outfit are likely to want to make their money back after just one year at the club. With Olise departing, signing an attacker is going to be high on their shortlist, while the future of Eze is also uncertain.

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move to sign Eze during the summer transfer window with Kevin De Bruyne attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Eze has a release clause in his contract which could be worth up to around £68m, so the Eagles will be powerless in their efforts to keep him at the club if an offer arrives on the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ismaila Sarr featured in 50 Premier League games for Watford, scoring 10 goals.

Palace Also Keen on Emile Smith Rowe

Glasner wants the Arsenal midfielder

Romano has also confirmed that Palace could make an offer to sign Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe this summer. Glasner is a fan of the English star and the Eagles are working on several deals at the same time to improve their attacking options.

Reports have claimed that Palace are weighing up a £35m bid for Smith Rowe, but Mikel Arteta is hoping to keep him at the Emirates Stadium. Smith Rowe could be the ideal player to replace Olise in Glasner's system - an attacking midfielder capable of drifting into wide areas and able to play in multiple positions.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-07-24.