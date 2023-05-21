Crystal Palace target Ismaila Sarr would be a good fit to replace Wilfried Zaha, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

If Zaha was to leave the club at the end of the season, Palace have to find an adequate replacement.

Crystal Palace news - Ismaila Sarr

Sarr signed for Championship club Watford for a fee of £40m from Stade Rennais, according to Sky Sports.

At the time, Watford were a Premier League side, but Sarr has suffered relegation to England's second tier twice since his move to London.

According to the Mirror (via the Express), Palace have Sarr on their list of potential replacements for Zaha, who could leave Selhurst Park at the end of the season, with his contract expiring.

The report claims that Sarr could be available at a cheaper price, with his deal set to expire next year.

Watford now have to decide whether to risk him leaving on a free transfer, or cashing in whilst they can.

The ideal situation for Palace would be to see Zaha sign a new contract, with the Guardian reporting that he's been offered a new £200k-a-week deal.

However, if Zaha does seek a new challenge, it will be interesting to see if their interest in Sarr hots up.

What has Taylor said about Sarr?

Taylor has suggested that despite being disappointed with Sarr over the last few years, he could be a good fit to replace Zaha.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I guess so. But what I would also say is I've been disappointed with Sarr. I think his stock was very high at one point, but actually, he's had quite a few seasons in the Championship now when he should really have got that move.

"That said, he probably is a good Zaha fit and I think Watford would probably be looking to cash in now because his value has plummeted and it's not really worked out for him at the club either."

How has Sarr performed this season?

As per FBref, Sarr has scored ten league goals for Watford in the Championship, whilst providing six assists in his 36 starts.

The Senegalese winger has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.81 in the league this term, averaging 0.9 key passes, 2.1 shots, and 4.3 total duels won per game.

In the Premier League, Sarr has scored ten goals and provided eight assists in 50 games, as per Transfermarkt, but it would be interesting to see how he performs in a side who aren't battling against relegation.