The Eagles have already turned down an offer from their Premier League rivals due to being determined to keep him on their books.

Andersen and his representatives could use Fulham's interest to their advantage by pushing for a more lucrative contract.

Crystal Palace star and Fulham target Joachim Andersen could be aided in securing a new Selhurst Park contract as the south Londoners desperately attempt to fight off interest from their Premier League rivals ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner has already been forced to contend with losing Michael Olise as his first full season in the dugout looms, with the winger completing a £50million switch to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, and the Austrian tactician is eager to fend off interest in additional key men.

Although Palace have bolstered their backline options with the arrival of Chadi Riad, thanks to reaching an agreement worth up to £14million with Real Betis, chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman are resisting the temptation to cash in on Andersen as the August 30 deadline edges closer.

Eagles Set Lofty Asking Price for Andersen

South Londoners may tempt centre-back into penning fresh terms

Palace will not entertain sanctioning Andersen's departure unless a fresh bid in the region of £35million is lodged by Fulham, according to GMS sources, and there is a serious possibility that the interest could improve the Denmark international's chances of securing an improved contract in his current surroundings.

The Eagles have already snubbed an opening offer worth £20million from the Cottagers, with the south Londoners eager to hold onto the 28-year-old as he features at the forefront of Glasner's plans for the new campaign, and the hierarchy are waiting to discover whether a fresh proposal will land in the coming days.

GMS sources have been informed that Fulham's interest could enable Andersen to bag an improved deal, having entered the final two years of his £80,000-per-week agreement, as he and his representatives are aware that Palace will be even more determined to ensure he remains at Selhurst Park if centre-back partner Marc Guehi joins Newcastle United.

Joachim Andersen's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Marc Guehi Joachim Andersen Marc Guehi Percentage of dribblers tackled 74.4 58.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 65.9 50.0 Clearances 5.46 3.96 Tackles 1.48 1.24 Interceptions 1.08 0.80 Blocks 0.87 0.98 Statistics correct as of 12/08/2024

The former Twente man enjoyed a previous spell at Craven Cottage, finding the back of the net once over the course of 31 appearances, and boss Marco Silva has shown determination in his efforts to lure him back to the banks of the River Thames before the transfer window slams shut.

But Palace do not want to hand Andersen the chance to embark on a fresh challenge across the capital with Fulham, GMS sources have learned, as Glasner would have limited time to dip into the transfer market for an adequate replacement thanks to the new Premier League season being a matter of days away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joachim Andersen made 202 clearances during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which is a significantly higher figure than anyone else in the division

Insiders Sceptical Over Fulham's Andersen Pursuit

Cottagers could be attempting to drive down Carlos price tag

Although Fulham's desire to swoop for Andersen has been confirmed by GMS sources, some insiders have remained sceptical over whether he is their first-choice defensive target as they have also been attempting to secure the services of Diego Carlos after seeing Tosin Adarabioyo head through the exit door.

There is some speculation that the Cottagers' bid to seal the Palace fan favourite's return to Craven Cottage is no more than a ploy to put pressure on Aston Villa to lower their demands for the Brazilian, boosting Glasner's hopes of having him among his options beyond the transfer deadline.

Having previously been ranked among the best signings Freedman has made as the Eagles' sporting director by GMS, Andersen is heading into the final weeks of the summer window with plenty of uncertainty hanging over whether he could secure a big-money switch later this month.

