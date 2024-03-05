Highlights Crystal Palace will decide whether to cash in on Marc Guehi after his potential involvement at Euro 2024.

There are fears that the central defender may have already made his final appearance for the Eagles due to currently being sidelined through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Manchester United were determined to land Guehi during the winter transfer window.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi may have already made his last appearance in an Eagles shirt as the hierarchy will make a final decision on whether to cash in on the Selhurst Park fan favourite after Euro 2024, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the south Londoners have entered a new era under Oliver Glasner, who was appointed as Roy Hodgson's successor after penning a contract which lasts until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, the Austrian tactician has been unable to call upon the central defender during the early stages of his reign.

Guehi was forced to undergo knee surgery after suffering an injury during the defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last month, which has ruled him out of action for up to eight weeks, and he is in a race against time to feature again before the season reaches its climax.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has made the joint-highest number of blocks by a Crystal Palace player in the Premier League this season, joining Joachim Andersen in frustrating opponents 17 times

Eagles Mulling Over Whether to Cash In on Guehi After Euro 2024

South Londoners are Aware His Value Could Increase Thanks to England Performances

Palace are set to make a final decision on whether to sell Guehi after his potential involvement at Euro 2024 as they are confident that his value would increase if he performs well in an England shirt during the tournament in Germany, according to GMS sources.

The 23-year-old is currently valued at £60million by the Eagles, and he has been optimistic of having a genuine chance of being included in Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate's preferred starting line-up if he makes a full recovery from his injury setback ahead of the travelling squad being locked in.

GMS sources have also indicated that Guehi is determined to be fit before the end of the season, meaning there is hope that he has not made his final Palace appearance if he is offloaded when the summer transfer window opens for business, and there is a possibility that he could return to contention for action within six weeks if his rehabilitation period goes to plan.

The former Chelsea man is desperate to add to his nine England caps by competing in a senior international tournament for the first time in his career, and he is aware that it is important for him to attempt to secure a return to form as he battles it out with the likes of Harry Maguire and John Stones, of Manchester United and Manchester City respectively, for a starting berth.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Harry Maguire and John Stones this season Marc Guehi Harry Maguire John Stones Percentage of dribblers tackled 56.5 50.0 0.00 Ball recoveries 5.28 4.11 3.65 Clearances 4.06 4.03 1.77 Tackles 1.23 1.24 0.21 Tackles won 0.80 0.85 0.10 Statistics correct as of 05/03/2024

Premier League Trio Wanted Guehi Deal in Winter Window

Tottenham, Newcastle and Man United Were Keen to Strike Mid-Season Agreement

Palace were determined to hold onto Guehi during the early stages of 2024, which resulted in Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United being informed that a deal would not be possible midway through the season after they made their interest clear before the winter window officially opened.

Manchester United also initiated contact with the Eagles to discuss a potential deal, with the Red Devils insisting that they were willing to table an offer worth £45million, but that did not meet the capital club's financial expectations and a switch to Old Trafford failed to come to fruition.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Guehi was not interested in leaving Selhurst Park in January as he feared that joining one of his suitors could jeopardise his chances of bagging a place in England's Euro 2024 squad due to his game time decreasing in new surroundings.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League and FBref