Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Marc Guehi will not be heading through the Selhurst Park exit door during the remaining hours of the summer transfer window as the south Londoners have stood firm amid continued interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The Eagles have been desperately looking to hold onto the central defender, who has failed to miss a single minute of the new season after impressing for England at Euro 2024, and uncertainty hanging over his future has been ended after it has emerged that he will remain with his current employers.

Guehi Not Poised for Last-Gasp Eagles Exit

Glasner insists central defender will stay at Selhurst Park

Glasner has put speculation over Guehi's future to bed as the 11pm transfer deadline edges closer by insisting during his pre-match press conference, ahead of a trip to Chelsea this weekend, that a last-gasp sale of his captain is not on the cards and he will continue wearing the armband after refusing to push for a switch to Newcastle.

The Austrian tactician, who was appointed as Roy Hodgson's successor in February, said:

"Yes, I can confirm [Guehi will be staying]. I was never really in doubt. First of all, congratulations to Crystal Palace, the chairman, the owners, to everyone, because they didn't give in. Especially after the transfer of Joachim Andersen, it was really important that Marc stays. "Thank you to Marc because we were always very close and talking a lot. All of the rumours didn't influence his performances, mood or professionalism. He always told me that he was not pushing to leave Crystal Palace. For me, that is always the most important thing - the players tell me that they like to play for us, Crystal Palace and the team here. "Marc told me very often, but sometimes people act the opposite way. Marc told me and acted in the same way, so he showed his fantastic character again. "If the club doesn't give in and the player doesn't push too hard, that's how it is. Marc Guehi stays a Crystal Palace player and stays our captain."

Magpies Ended Guehi Pursuit After String of Rejected Proposals

Tyneside giants forced to accept defeat as capital club stood firm

Palace are not expecting Newcastle to make a last-ditch attempt to get the deal for Guehi over the line as, according to the Telegraph, the Magpies called off their pursuit on Thursday after being left frustrated when a host of offers were turned down by their Premier League counterparts.

The Eagles had been holding out for up to £70million due to being determined to hold onto the 24-year-old, who has been one of the first names on the team sheet since his arrival from Chelsea, and he is on course to remain in his current surroundings for the coming months at the very least.

GMS sources recently revealed that Newcastle were left stunned when Palace snubbed a fourth proposal from Tyneside earlier this month, and head coach Eddie Howe has been forced to accept defeat after hoping to bolster his defensive options by raiding the south Londoners before the transfer window slams shut.