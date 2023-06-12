Crystal Palace are 'monitoring' Lucas Moura and could look to lure the Tottenham Hotspur star to Selhurst Park when his contract expires, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Roy Hodgson is on course to remain in charge of the Eagles, with chairman Steve Parish understood to be seriously considering handing him a one-year contract, and the former England chief will be keen to add fresh faces to his squad.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Lucas Moura

Palace appear to be long-term admirers of Moura as, according to The Sun, they showed an interest during the final stages of the winter transfer window.

The report suggests Tottenham were open to selling the Brazil international midway through the campaign, but a move failed to materialise despite the likes of Southampton and Everton also keeping tabs on his situation.

But Palace could now sign Moura without having to pay their London rivals a penny as his £90,000-per-week contract is due to expire at the end of the month.

Spurs have confirmed that the former Paris Saint-Germain man will not be extending his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning he is set to become a free agent.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palace's priority is to redress the balance of the squad during the summer window.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Moura?

Galetti understands that Palace are mulling over whether to offer Moura another chance to excel in the Premier League.

The Italian journalist is aware that the winger's availability has also caught the eye of clubs in Saudi Arabia, but Hodgson may pounce as he seeks a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation of some free agents, including Lucas Moura.

"He is also strongly appreciated in Saudi Arabia. At the moment, there have been no concrete moves for him, but Palace remain interested in the former Tottenham player.

"However, their priority is to sign a replacement for Zaha, so the evaluations of Moura are going on a little bit in the background."

Would Moura be a good signing for Palace?

There is no doubt that Moura is capable of being a menace in the final third of the pitch as, according to Transfermarkt, he has found the back of the net 109 times and provided a further 96 assists over the course of his senior club career.

Zaha looks set to depart Selhurst Park, with his £130,000-per-week contract expiring at the end of the month, but the South American could help to fill the void and be another goalscoring option.

Moura also has plenty of Premier League experience, thanks to making 152 appearances in the competition, and that will be an attraction for Hodgson.

Although the 30-year-old was not prolific during the 2022/23 campaign - his only goal came during Tottenham's final day win over Leeds United - he was restricted to just 389 minutes of action.

WhoScored handed Moura an average match rating of 6.09 for his efforts, which is a worryingly low figure, but Palace should seriously consider making a move.