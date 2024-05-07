Highlights Crystal Palace chief Oliver Glasner would rather offload Marc Guehi instead of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze ahead of his first full season in charge.

The Eagles have ruled out the possibility of allowing the trio to embark on a fresh challenge during the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

Guehi is preparing to enter the final two years of his Selhurst Park contract and has had a £50million price tag slapped on him.

Crystal Palace are more open to cashing in on central defender Marc Guehi than offloading Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze after boss Oliver Glasner has started putting plans in place ahead of his first full campaign at the Selhurst Park helm, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Eagles entered a new era when the Austrian tactician headed to south London in February, signing a two-and-a-half year contract after chairman Steve Parish chose him as Roy Hodgson's successor, and he is mulling over how to change the squad he inherited upon his arrival in the dugout.

Glasner has led Palace to some eye-catching results during the early stages of his reign, with the 4-0 mauling of Manchester United earlier this week meaning his charges have now scored 11 goals in their last three home fixtures, but they are at risk of their star players being tempted away by Premier League rivals.

Eagles Will Not Consider Selling Trio in Same Window

Glasner would prefer to offload Guehi instead of Olise and Eze

Palace will not entertain allowing Guehi, Olise and Eze to embark on a fresh challenge when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, but they are refusing to rule out the possibility of cashing in on one of their key men as it would boost Glasner's budget.

The trio have played a pivotal role in the Eagles maintaining their top flight status since their respective arrivals at Selhurst Park, but their consistent performances have led to admirers circling and contemplating whether to test their current employers' resolve with a formal offer ahead of next season.

GMS sources have been informed that Palace would be more open to selling Guehi, who made his first appearance under Glasner by marking his return from injury with a 12-minute substitute outing against Manchester United on Monday, than playmakers Olise and Eze during the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has registered at least one clearance in every Premier League appearance where he has completed the full 90 minutes, while his highest tally of nine came during Crystal Palace's goalless draw with Nottingham Forest in October

The England international, who is hoping to use the final stages of the season to prove that he deserves to bag a place in Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate's squad for the fast-approaching Euro 2024, is preparing to enter the final two years of a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week.

It has emerged that Palace would entertain selling Guehi if an offer worth £50million is tabled during the summer window, despite statistics highlighting that he would be sorely missed at the heart of the capital club's backline if he moves on, but they are not actively looking to offload him.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards Marc Guehi Joachim Andersen Chris Richards Pass completion percentage 86.8 78.2 82.7 Ball recoveries 5.33 5.03 3.66 Clearances 4.02 5.33 4.93 Tackles 1.21 1.47 1.97 Blocks 1.03 0.86 1.36 Statistics correct as of 07/05/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GMS that Manchester United have earmarked the Chelsea academy graduate and Olise as targets, and they have refused to rule out the possibility of heading to the negotiating table in a bid to strike a close season deal for both of the Eagles' fan favourites.

Olise Gaining More Interest Than Eze Ahead of Summer

Manchester United mulling over making move despite long-term contract

GMS sources have been told that Olise is more likely to move onto pastures new than Eze as he has gained more interest than his teammate despite his hamstring problems limiting his game time to just 17 appearances this season and leading to concerns over whether he will be able to shake off the issue in the long-term.

Although Chelsea are not planning to raid their London neighbours for the 22-year-old, who has been in his current surroundings since rubber-stamping a £8million switch from Reading in July 2021, he has been attracting attention from Premier League rivals and overseas.

GMS sources understand that Manchester United could offer Olise a route out of Selhurst Park as they are keen to add homegrown talent to their ranks ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and he would count towards the top flight quota despite being capped by France at under-21 level.

However, the Red Devils would need to convince the winger that a switch to Old Trafford is the right move at this stage of his career and that the project under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is attractive, while Serie A heavyweights Juventus are unable to up the ante in their pursuit because they cannot afford him.

Palace are heading into the transfer window confident that Olise and Eze are not desperate to quit as they have committed their respective futures to the club by signing fresh long-term contracts since the season got underway.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref