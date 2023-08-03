Highlights Crystal Palace's key players Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are attracting interest from bigger clubs

Crystal Palace will be desperate to keep hold of some of their key players during the summer transfer window, especially after losing Wilfried Zaha.

It's been a pretty slow start in terms of incomings for the Eagles, with Jefferson Lerma the only confirmed deal at Selhurst Park.

The former Bournemouth midfielder signed on a free transfer after leaving the Cherries, so it's hardly a signing that's going to get Palace fans excited.

Zaha has now officially left the club to join Turkish side Galatasaray, so replacing him could be a major priority over the next few weeks.

However, the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze were pivotal to helping Palace steer away from the relegation zone last season, so keeping hold of their key talents will be just as important.

Palace struggled for the most part last term before Roy Hodgson took over, so there's always a risk that they slip down the table of England's top flight.

With the Premier League season just around the corner, GIVEMESPORT can now provide some updates and insight on the Eagles from three prominent journalists.

Eberechi Eze

With Eze having two years left on his £30k-a-week deal, Palace are under little pressure to allow him to leave the club this summer.

However, you'd imagine some top-six clubs in the Premier League could be looking to tempt the former Queens Park Rangers midfielder with a bumper pay rise, considering his relatively low wages for this level.

If Eze gives little indication that he's unwilling to extend his deal, though, it gives Palace something to think about other the next year.

It's understood that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Newcastle United are interested in signing the England international, so he's certainly not short of suitors if he was to pursue a move.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has now given an update on Palace's stance on Eze, and whether he could have his head turned if a bigger club comes knocking.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “They want to tie Eze down to a new contract, but I’m not sure he’s going to be keen to commit his future yet. I think he believes that he’s going to get interest as well.”

After his performances for Palace last season saw him granted his first England call-up by Gareth Southgate, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Eze was thinking about a move in the back of his mind at least.

Some of the biggest clubs around Europe are keen on the 25-year-old, and it could allow him to showcase himself in the Champions League, giving him a better chance of cementing a regular place in the national team.

Crysencio Summerville

One player who has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park is Leeds winger Summerville.

It's understood that Palace are considering a move for the Dutch youngster, but the capital club will need to assess whether Leeds are planning to keep hold of him this summer.

Although Summerville wasn't given too much of a chance to impress last season, the 21-year-old is still only young, and maybe a relegation battle wasn't the ideal place for him to thrive in.

With Zaha now out the door, it's no secret that Palace need to sign a left-sided winger in the transfer window, so Summerville could be the ideal target for Roy Hodgson.

The former Feyenoord forward might not be able to make the same impact as Zaha has done next season, but he's a player with a high ceiling who could be a perfect long-term replacement.

Now, journalist Dean Jones has given his insight into whether Summerville would be a smart signing for Palace before the transfer window slams shut in September.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Because of the recent past and success of Olise and Eze, as well as Zaha, we have started to associate Palace with players that can thrill in terms of creativity and Summerville would definitely tick that box.

"I like the intention a lot and if an offer goes in at a decent level it might well be that Leeds struggle to hold onto him."

Palace fans will be hoping that a return to the Premier League could be enough to persuade Summerville to join the London club.

Michael Olise

Olise could go down as one of the smartest bits of business that Palace have done in many years.

The former Reading star signed for just £8m back in 2021, and there's a chance that the Eagles could already make a significant profit on the tricky attacking midfielder.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Olise is being targeted by both Manchester City and Chelsea - two wealthy clubs who aren't afraid of getting their cash out.

Reports in France have even suggested that Chelsea have taken their interest one step further, and are willing to offer £39m to prise Olise away from Selhurst Park.

Now, presenter HLTCO has given his verdict on whether we could see Olise leave the club this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I don’t envisage a scenario in any way where Crystal Palace will want to allow Michael Olise to leave this summer.

"There is obviously the buy to sell model that we have been going down, and you could argue that, having spent £8m on him, a return of say £40m represents good value for money in terms of the balance sheet alone.

"But I think with his ceiling, with his age, with the progress that he’s made since moving to Crystal Palace from Reading, there is every chance that in another 12 months time, we could command £60m for him.”

Losing Olise would undoubtedly be a big blow for Palace, but for a club who are used to buying players for cheap and selling them for more money, the French youth international stands out as a saleable asset for the club.

If the likes of Man City or Chelsea come knocking, it could be difficult for them to turn down a significant offer.