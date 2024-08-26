Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has played a key role in the Eagles moving to within touching distance of signing Eddie Nketiah as the Austrian tactician urged the Arsenal star to hold off joining Nottingham Forest and remain patient before completing a move to Selhurst Park, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The south Londoners have set their sights on doing business during the closing stages of the window as, having secured a fresh injection of cash thanks to the £30million departure of Joachim Andersen to Fulham, they have suffered back-to-back defeats to Brentford and West Ham United at the start of the season.

Palace's underwhelming start to the season has come after talisman Michael Olise also left during the summer, joining Bayern Munich for £50million, but Glasner is working with chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman to bolster the squad ahead of Friday's deadline.

Eagles Preparing to Win Race for Nketiah Deal

South Londoners made verbal offer after upping ante in pursuit

Glasner told Nketiah to wait for a move to Palace when it initially appeared that he was close to joining Nottingham Forest, according to GMS sources, and the conversation paid off because the capital club are edging towards tying up a deal worth up to £30million as a verbal bid is on course to be accepted.

The Eagles are preparing to pounce after it became clear that the striker has been seeking a fresh challenge due to being restricted to just 10 Premier League starts last term and failing to get onto the pitch in either of Arsenal's first two fixtures of the current campaign, highlighting that he has fallen down the pecking order.

GMS sources have been informed that Nketiah is keen to remain in London if he leaves his boyhood club and, having been eager to secure fresh competition for Jean-Philippe Mateta for a regular starting berth, Glasner has joined Parish and Freedman in being heavily involved in the chase for an agreement.

Eddie Nketiah's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Jean-Philippe Mateta Eddie Nketiah Jean-Philippe Mateta Shots 3.02 2.23 Shot-creating actions 2.41 1.98 Shots on target 1.11 1.03 Key passes 0.98 0.93 Goals 0.41 0.47 Assists 0.13 0.12 Statistics correct as of 26/08/2024

The 25-year-old's desire to stay in the capital resulted in him failing to agree personal terms when Nottingham Forest came calling for his signature, and a move to Selhurst Park appears to be on the cards after the Eagles have shown a willingness to fork out an initial £25million and part with an additional £5million in add-ons.

Palace are long-term admirers of Nketiah, with their interest coming to light before Glasner succeeded Roy Hodgson earlier this year, and his expected switch comes a matter of weeks after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GMS that the Arsenal academy graduate is very likely to move onto pastures new before the transfer window slams shut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Nketiah has made five appearances against Crystal Palace over the course of his career, winning on three occasions and chalking up a solitary assist along the way

Nketiah Urged Arsenal to Lower Asking Price

Striker has been determined to leave for more game time

GMS sources have been told that Nketiah asked Arsenal to drop their initial price tag at the beginning of the summer, when they were seeking more than £40million, as he feared that the Premier League title-chasers' demands would price him out of a move before the fast-approaching deadline.

The Gunners went into the transfer window in a strong negotiating position as the one-cap England international still has three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week in north London, but boss Mikel Arteta was unable to give assurances over game time despite valuing him as a member of the squad.

Nketiah made it clear in discussions that he wants to leave his current surroundings in search of regular starts and requested for Arsenal to cooperate by dropping their asking price, and GMS sources understand the capital club came to an amicable agreement to do so after being in a similar position with Folarin Balogun last summer.

The former Leeds United loanee was also keen on a move to Marseille, but they failed to meet the terms put forward by the Gunners even though they were willing to sanction an overseas switch for £25million, while Nottingham Forest are pushing to complete a deal for Feyenoord marksman Santiago Gimenez.

GMS sources have been made aware that the Mexico international has been the Tricky Trees' top target despite agreeing a fee for Nketiah first, and the decision not to head to the City Ground has paved the way for Palace to pounce as Glasner aims to recover from a difficult start to the season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt