Highlights Crystal Palace are contemplating whether to make a last-ditch move for West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet.

The Eagles have looked at landing the Ivory Coast international on a six-month loan deal from their London rivals.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge understands that Palace are attempting to bolster their squad on Deadline Day.

Crystal Palace have 'made an enquiry' over West Ham United star Maxwel Cornet, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that sporting director Dougie Freedman has 'put a few calls in' as he aims to wrap up Deadline Day deals at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles sealed their first acquisition of the winter window when Daniel Munoz completed a £6.9million switch from Genk earlier this week, but boss Roy Hodgson is continuing to scour the market for potential reinforcements ahead of Thursday's 11pm cut-off point.

Cornet being eyed by Eagles

Palace are mulling over whether to make an eleventh hour move for Cornet, according to the Telegraph, and West Ham are willing to sanction his departure as boss David Moyes looks to make room in his squad for a wide forward.

The report suggests that the Eagles have looked at acquiring the Ivory Coast international, who still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his £65,000-per-week contract at the London Stadium, on a six-month loan as they aim to steer clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Maxwel Cornet's Premier League career in numbers Appearances 42 Goals 10 Assists 1 Yellow cards 2 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cornet has worked his way onto Palace's radar as Hodgson is looking at different ways to bolster his attacking options after struggling to bring in an out-and-out striker.

The winger has been on West Ham's books since they activated the £17.5million release clause written into his Burnley contract during the summer window in 2022, but injuries and a lack of form have resulted in him finding it difficult to bag a regular starting berth.

Cornet has been restricted to just 294 minutes of action this season, but he grabbed his first goal in a Hammers shirt as they were forced to settle for a point against Premier League strugglers Sheffield United last month.

Michael Bridge - Palace have discussed move for Cornet

Bridge understands that Palace launched an enquiry for Cornet earlier this week, with them being keen to discover what it would take to secure his services on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Although the Sky Sports reporter is aware that West Ham are focused on offloading different members of their squad, he has refused to rule out the possibility of the 27-year-old heading to Selhurst Park during the final hours of the winter transfer window.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

"Palace like doing things late and they have put a few calls in. Cornet is an interesting one because Forest liked him. Palace made an enquiry a few days ago, but I don't know how far that has gone to date. "With West Ham moving out a couple of others as well, they might keep him. But that is probably one to keep an eye on in the later hours of today."

Johnstone wanted by Premier League rivals

Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is being targeted by Nottingham Forest despite a loan offer being dismissed earlier this week, according to MailOnline, and they are willing to pay £15million in order to seal his permanent arrival at the City Ground.

The report suggests that the 30-year-old, who has kept five clean sheets over the course of 19 appearances in all competitions this season, is keen on the move as he is looking to boost his chances of being included in England's squad for Euro 2024.

Dean Henderson, who completed a £20million switch from Manchester United during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, has been named between the sticks in recent weeks after he profited from Johnstone picking up an injury.