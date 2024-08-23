Crystal Palace are targeting Union Berlin star Robin Gosens in the final stages of this summer's transfer window, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing to GIVEMESPORT that the German wing-back is wanted by Selhurst Park boss Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian tactician is aware of the 30-year-old's capabilities thanks to their pair's shared time in the Bundesliga, and the Eagles have identified him as a potential option to bolster the left-hand side of their defence.

Gosens is contracted to Union Berlin until 2028, with the side having rejected several bids so far this summer for his services, including one from Serie A side Torino, as Romano explained to us.

According to the Italian insider, it remains to be seen whether Palace will be willing to make a heavy investment on the player, as their plans for the season start to get underway.

Romano: Gosens Pinpointed as Potential Recruit

Germany international among targets at Selhurst Park

Gosens has been subjected to interest from around Europe this summer, with Crystal Palace biding their time ahead of making any particular swoop for his services.

The 30-year-old wing-back only arrived at Union Berlin a year ago in a deal worth in the region of £13million, but Eagles boss Glasner wishes to bring him to the Premier League having established a familiarity with the Germany international from his time in the Bundesliga.

When asked about Palace's links to Gosens during an interview with GIVEMESPORT on Friday, Romano said:

"Let's see about Gosens. Let's see how much they [Crystal Palace] want to invest because Union Berlin have already rejected several proposals this summer, for example, from Torino in Italy. Let's see if Palace decide to go big on this one. "He is another player wanted by Glasner because, obviously, he knows him very well from his time in the Bundesliga. We will see on Gosens."

Palace Exploring Move for Sterling

The Chelsea exile is considering his options

Chelsea exile Raheem Sterling is exploring his options at the moment, having been informed by head coach Enzo Maresca, amongst other players, that he is not in his plans this season.

As such, a host of admirers have begun to formulate plans to potentially sign the England veteran, and one such club exploring an audacious move is Crystal Palace, as per The Evening Standard.

Earlier in the summer, Palace lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich in a big-money move, and may be due to lose Marc Guehi to Newcastle United in another, which would potentially give them the firepower in their bank balance to launch a daring bid to sign Sterling.

Sterling has expressed his preference to remain in England this season, which

has put many in the Premier League on red alert whilst they figure out if a move is feasible or not.