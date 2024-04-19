Highlights Crystal Palace have been keeping tabs on Gabriel Sara's form after he has worked his way onto boss Oliver Glasner's radar during the early stages of his reign.

The Brazilian is increasingly likely to seal his Norwich City exit if the Championship side are unable to win promotion to the Premier League.

Palace have joined Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest in sending scouts to watch Sara in action during the final weeks of the season.

Crystal Palace are among a host of Premier League clubs to have sent scouts to watch Gabriel Sara in action ahead of potentially attempting to lure the Norwich City star to Selhurst Park during the fast-approaching summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having been installed as the Eagles' boss on a contract until the end of the 2025/26 campaign in February, following the departure of Roy Hodgson, Oliver Glasner has begun making preparations for his first full season in the hot-seat by scouring the market for potential recruits.

Sara, who has been described as 'the full package' by Norwich teammate Kenny McLean thanks to his all-action performances during a push for a Championship play-off place, has worked his way onto Palace's radar after a shortlist of possible acquisitions have been put together.

Eagles Keeping Tabs on Sara Ahead of Possible Transfer Push

Midfielder more likely to leave Norwich if they remain in Championship

Palace have joined domestic rivals Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest in tasking scouts with running the rule over Sara, according to GMS sources, and they could be boosted in their chances of landing him if Norwich fail in their attempts to seal a return to the Premier League.

Although the Canaries currently find themselves on course to bag a Championship play-off place, it is understood that it is increasingly likely that the Brazilian midfielder will walk away from Carrow Road if chief David Wagner is unable to steer his side into the top flight ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sara has excelled in the final third of the pitch this season, having found the back of the net 13 times and provided his teammates with a further 12 assists over the course of 48 outings, while GMS sources have been informed that he is regarded by some as one of the best players in the second tier.

The 24-year-old's form has caught Glasner's eye during the early stages of his Palace reign, having been dubbed 'outstanding' by Wagner, and his arrival could take the goalscoring burden off the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise after he has shown that he is capable of being a serious threat in the attacking third of the pitch.

Gabriel Sara's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise Gabriel Sara Eberechi Eze Michael Olise Pass completion percentage 80.9 76.0 71.1 Progressive passes 6.76 4.12 4.62 Passes into the final third 5.75 2.09 3.33 Shot-creating actions 4.84 4.62 5.81 Shots 2.28 3.24 3.44 Goals 0.28 0.38 0.65 Assists 0.26 0.11 0.32 Statistics correct as of 19/04/2024

Although the south Londoners reshaped their midfield during the early stages of 2024, thanks to Adam Wharton rubber-stamping a £22million switch from Blackburn Rovers during the final hours of the winter transfer window, Sara would bring additional energy in the middle of the park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Sara has failed to record any key passes in just six Championship outings this season, while his highest tally of nine came during Norwich City's 2-1 win over Hull City in August

Norwich Make £30m Demands for Sara Amid Widespread Interest

Brazilian would surpass Christian Benteke as Palace's most expensive signing

Palace are already aware of Norwich's demands as the Championship promotion-chasers are seeking up to £30million for Sara, according to Football Insider, while there is speculation that his impressive performances have resulted in Palace, Bournemouth, Wolves and Nottingham Forest facing further competition for his signature.

The report suggests that West Ham United, La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are also in the hunt to acquire the former Sao Paulo man, who is set to enter the final two years of his £18,654-per-week contract in Norfolk, but that has not been confirmed by GMS sources.

Parting with £30million would result in Sara overtaking Christian Benteke as the most expensive signing in Palace's entire history, but Glasner is continuing to assess his options ahead of potentially attempting to test Norwich's resolve by heading to the negotiating table with an opening proposal.

