Crystal Palace could have a busy end to the transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit of a full-back, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It’s been a pretty quiet summer for Palace in the transfer market so far, and the fans at Selhurst Park will be hoping things start to hot up.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Latest

Losing Wilfried Zaha has been the biggest transfer story to come out of the Eagles in the summer window. The Ivorian left the club on a free transfer after his contract expired, joining Turkish side Galatasaray. In terms of incomings, Matheus Franca and Jefferson Lerma have completed moves to the capital club, with the former signing from Brazilian side Flamengo and the latter joining on a free transfer after leaving Bournemouth.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has now completed his move to Palace, costing around £20m inclusive of add-ons. Keeping hold of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise will have been considered a major priority when the transfer window opened. Olise recently signed a new deal at Selhurst Park, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that links between Manchester City Eze seem to have gone quiet, which is excellent news all around for the Eagles.

Now, journalist Jones has told GIVEMESPORT where Palace could move next after signing Henderson.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace?

Jones has suggested that Palace do want to sign another striker before the window slams shut. However, the club have been looking abroad for a new full-back, so it could be a busy few days for Palace.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think when Hodgson was talking about three, he did mean the goalkeeper too, so we'll bring Henderson into the equation for that. They have been linked with a strange array of players, really. You've got Rob Holding, they were linked with Djed Spence, they were linked with Luis Sinisterra, they were linked with various strikers. I think the main thing for Hodgson, from what I understand, is he just wants another goal-getter. He wants to know that he's got another option in the box that can convert chances.

“Hodgson and his team are very confident that Crystal Palace aren't going to be in relegation trouble this season. But they are also aware that they're probably two injuries short of being really up against it. That's why they're looking to add a couple of faces in these last few days. A full-back seems to be the other one that's pretty obvious. I know they've been looking at a new couple of options that are abroad in the past week that back that notion up so I expect Palace to go into that market."

Crystal Palace's summer signings Fee Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) Free Matheus Franca (Flamengo) £26m All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Crystal Palace?

Hodgson revealed just a few days ago that he believes his Palace squad is ‘three top first-team players lighter than it should be’. With Henderson close, we could see a couple more arriving through the door. According to the Evening Standard, Palace are eyeing a move for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, which could be the ‘goal-getter’ Jones alluded to. It could be an exciting few days at Selhurst Park.