Crystal Palace are in line to return to Liverpool with an improved bid for Ben Doak after Selhurst Park recruitment chiefs and fellow suitors Ipswich Town have been given indications that the demands for the Middlesbrough loanee have dropped, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Eagles were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Eddie Nketiah being the expensive addition to head coach Oliver Glasner's squad thanks to completing a £30million switch from Arsenal, but they are in the market for further reinforcements and battling with the Tractor Boys to strike a winter deal.

John Textor is edging closer to leaving the Crystal Palace boardroom after a group of individuals from Saudi Arabia and the United States signed an exclusivity agreement to buy out Eagle Football and secure a 45 per cent stake in the south Londoners, but that is not having an impact on the push to beat Ipswich to Doak's services.

Eagles Put on Red Alert Amid Doak Price Drop

South Londoners poised to return with improved offer for winger

Crystal Palace are set to lodge a fresh bid for Doak after receiving encouraging messages that their transfer target is attainable if they are prepared to pay an upfront fee of close to £20million, according to GMS sources, but Ipswich are threatening to head back to the negotiating table thanks to being given similar assurances.

The Eagles returned to the drawing board after an opening offer worth £15million was rejected by Premier League table-toppers Liverpool earlier this month, while Tractor Boys chief Kieran McKenna was also left frustrated when a slightly higher proposal was snubbed as the Portman Road-based side aimed to pounce.

But, in a significant twist, GMS sources have been informed that Doak's initial £30million price tag has decreased and his productive loan spell with Middlesbrough could be cut short if Crystal Palace or Ipswich are willing to meet his parent club's revised demands ahead of the February 3 deadline.

The winger is pocketing £15,000-per-week during his time involved in a Championship promotion push at the Riverside Stadium, leading to the Eagles and Tractor Boys being confident that they will have no issues matching the personal terms the 19-year-old Scotland international would be keen to secure if he leaves Anfield on a permanent basis.

Liverpool are expected to cave in and accept proposals worth in the region of £20million plus add-ons even though they have been attempting to play hardball, GMS sources have learned, giving Crystal Palace and Ipswich renewed optimism about their chances of acquiring Doak after they have remained serious admirers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Doak won five ground duels and grabbed an assist during Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw with Cardiff City last weekend

Doak Demands Lowered Due to Carvalho Deal

Teenager's parent club sold winger to Brentford during summer

GMS sources have been told that Crystal Palace and Ipswich have been alerted to Liverpool being open to negotiating a lower figure than their initial valuation after Fabio Carvalho's summer move to Premier League rivals Brentford has been used as a yardstick in the current market.

The Bees landed the 22-year-old in a deal worth £27.5million including add-ons in August, having seen his route into Reds boss Arne Slot's preferred starting line-up blocked, and that fee has been set as a marker when the Eagles and Tractor Boys have been looking to secure another Anfield talent.

Liverpool have been forced to reconsider their initial stance as Doak is not regarded as a better attacking force than Carvalho at this stage of his career, GMS sources understand, leading to suggestions that there will be no chance of Crystal Palace or Ipswich being prepared to pay more than Brentford.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Glasner is not only interested in improving the south Londoners' output in the final third of the pitch as GMS sources recently revealed that the Eagles are among a host of top flight sides keen to land central defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Ligue 1 outfit Lens ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 08/01/2025