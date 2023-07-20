Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has been handed a double boost as Flamengo star Matheus Franca is 'interested' in a move to Selhurst Park and a key man is expected to remain with the Eagles, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.After Wilfried Zaha's £130,000-per-week contract expired at the end of last month, the south Londoners are scouring the market for potential replacements.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Matheus Franca

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Palace have upped the ante in their pursuit of Franca by launching an opening bid for his services.The respected Italian journalist, writing in his CaughtOffside column, suggests the Eagles are at the front of the queue for the Brazilian's signature as Chelsea are no longer closely monitoring his situation at Flamengo.It is understood that Palace have identified Franca as a potential replacement for Zaha, while they have tested his current employers' resolve after opening discussions over a move to Selhurst Park.Flamengo are seeking in excess of £22million for the 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who has scored nine goals in 54 appearances since breaking into the first-team.It appears that a potential switch to Chelsea has gone cold despite Romano recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Franca was 'really excited' about the possibility of heading to Stamford Bridge.

What has Dean Jones said about Franca?

Jones understands that Franca is open to linking up with Palace as he looks for a fresh challenge away from South America.The journalist also expects key central defender Marc Guehi to remain with the Eagles, who have put a £60million price tag on him amid interest from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United.Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Palace obviously look like they have suffered a big loss this summer and need to find a new Zaha."We should bear in mind he still doesn’t actually have a new club and there don’t seem to be as many offers there now as there were at first. But, at this stage, we have to assume he doesn’t rejoin them and, if that’s the case, they need to find a new spark."They are genuinely looking at Matheus Franca. He’s not exactly the same as he seems more of a central option, but he’s an exciting attacking midfielder and I have been told that the player is interested in the idea of joining them if it progresses from here."Obviously, the main complication comes from the fact Chelsea are looking at this too, and it is pretty rare they do not complete a signing of this profile and type."Roy Hodgson is seeking new options in a couple of other key positions - centre-back and striker are two that sound to me like priorities. They are also likely to hang on to Marc Guehi, which would be a massive boost. He’s got a big price tag on him and that’s basically to prevent buyers rather than put him to market." Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Crystal Palace?

An alternative replacement for Zaha could prove to be Demarai Gray, with MailOnline revealing the Everton winger is firmly on Hodgson's radar.The report suggests Palace are stepping up their interest after the Jamaica international has grown frustrated with the Toffees, where he has racked up 18 goal contributions in 75 appearances, while he also has suitors in Saudi Arabia.There is potential for a cut-price deal to be struck as Gray has entered the final 12 months of his £42,000-per-week contract at Goodison Park.It is understood that Everton are willing to cash in if a bid worth up to £12million is lodged as they navigate Financial Fair Play restrictions.